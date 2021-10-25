Births from Oct. 25, 2021

A daughter, Amaiya Jayne Ribot, was born on July 8, 2021 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, weighing 7 pounds and measuring 19 inches long to Jacob and Ashley Ribot of Burke. Maternal grandparents are Robert and Lisa Legacy of Chateaugay. Paternal grandparents are Adrian Ribot of Farmingdale New Jersey and Julie Ribot of Churubusco. Maternal great grandparents are Lester and Marjorie Matthews of Churubusco and the late William and Mary Legacy of Burke. Paternal great grandparents are Frank and Pamela Aschettino of Churubusco, late Charles Alden of Farmingdale New Jersey and the late Ismael Ribot and Cecilia Schmitt of Asbury Park New Jersey.
Ryan Joseph Stevenson, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces, was born June 26. His parents are Heather and Kyle Stevenson of Holyoke. His grandparents are: Janice and Daniel Tencza of Greenfield; and Karen and Ray Stevenson of Holyoke.
SHARPSVILLE – Sharpsville Elementary School staff and students marked the end of Red Ribbon Week on Friday with the grand finale – a celebration of Halloween. Kids in kindergarten through fifth grade lined the hallways for a parade of costumes that included superheroes, princesses, mermaids and monsters, with each group taking a turn to be in the center of it all.
6-19-92 ~ 11-1-99 It’s been 22 years now since you left us son. They say time heals all wounds. But the wound was deep & the healing is slow to come. So those who love you, who still carry memories of you, will smile and shed the tears. As will I, as I dream of us playing catch. And so our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin & friend - You touched so many lives. And we will.
NEWS CASTLE – The mother of an Enon Valley man who was murdered eight years ago is keeping his memory alive with an annual blood drive. The Richard Hogue Replenishment Blood Drive will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 12 in the gymnasium of the Ellwood City Family Center, 311 College St., Ellwood City. The blood drive is being conducted by Vitalant, formerly known as Central Blood Bank.
Josh and Jennifer (Foulk) Bast of San Antonio, Texas, are parents of Oren David, born Oct. 16, 2021, at Brooke Army Medical Center. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was welcomed home by siblings Mara, Maddy and Sena. Maternal grandparents are Glen and Ann Foulk of Compton. Paternal grandparents are Jan and Cheryl Bast of Sanford, Fla.
Jason Richards and Kimberly Williams of Cutler announce the birth of their daughter, Emmalyn Irene Richards. She was born at 9:48 a.m. Oct. 2 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches in length. The baby has two siblings, Michael Ryan and Elliana Williams.
Lily Miller Lance and Mandi Miller of Eunice announce the birth of their daughter, Lily Belle Miller, born at Acadian Medical Center on Aug. 31 weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Tommy Murphy and Mattie Murphy of Eunice. Paternal grandparents are the late Kirk Miller Sr. and Kathy Manuel of Eunice. Godparents are Casey and Kami Fruge of Church Point. She was welcomed home…
