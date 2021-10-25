Births from Oct. 25, 2021

6-19-92 ~ 11-1-99 It’s been 22 years now since you left us son. They say time heals all wounds. But the wound was deep & the healing is slow to come. So those who love you, who still carry memories of you, will smile and shed the tears. As will I, as I dream of us playing catch. And so our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin & friend - You touched so many lives. And we will.

