Beverley Tate, the mother of rap legend Snoop Dogg, has passed away at the age of 70, news that Snoop shared with his fans via several posts on social media honoring Tate. Snoop, who was nicknamed after the iconic Peanuts character by his mother as a youth, thanked God for the role Tate played in his life, referring to her as “an angel.” He also thanked his late mother for giving him life in an additional post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) Thank u god for giving me an angel ? for a mother ????? TWMA....

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO