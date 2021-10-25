WILX Selection sunday

Lapeer ballot proposal could shut down cannabis dispensaries - News 10 at 11 p.m. MSU PD, dive team searching Red Cedar River for missing 18-year-old MSU PD, dive team searching Red Cedar River for missing 18-year-old - News 10 at 11 p.m. WILX First Alert Weather Webcast 11/2/21 A.M. Updated:...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will conduct an annual test of its dam break warning system. Two sirens will sound at approximately 9:30 a.m., followed by a recorded message that will be announced by loudspeakers. The message will say, “Testing the dam break flood warning system.”
