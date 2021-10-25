WILX Selection sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will conduct an annual test of its dam break warning system. Two sirens will sound at approximately 9:30 a.m., followed by a recorded message that will be announced by loudspeakers. The message will say, “Testing the dam break flood warning system.”

