Introduction: In the most recent step in his evolution as the Wolves' leader — even though he just turned 20 a couple months ago — Anthony Edwards said after Minnesota's first loss of the season Monday that he and his top-scoring teammates must do a better job sharing the ball and getting other players involved on offense. "There's no 'I' in team. We can't beat five people with three people," Edwards said after a 107-98 loss to New Orleans. "We beat five people with five people."

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO