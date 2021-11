Though a few matches remain, McMullen County and Charlotte have their spots locked in for the playoffs. McMullen County will enter the playoffs as a one seed in 31-A. The Cowgirls swept Agua Dulce on Friday (25-7, 25-21, 25-22). Charlotte will enter the playoffs with the fourth spot in 31-2A. The Trojans currently have a 5-6 overall district record and played Three Rivers Tuesday night for their final home match. They’ll travel to Benavides on Friday. McMullen County’s final two matches will be at home. They played Falls City Tuesday night and will play Benavides next Tuesday for their final regular season match.

MCMULLEN COUNTY, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO