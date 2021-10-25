Atmospheric River: Placer County Sheriff Orders Evacuations in Colfax from Possible Debris Flows

COLFAX (CBS SF) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday evening ordered evacuations in Colfax because of the risk of debris flow from heavy precipitation brought to the region by the current storm.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Twitter account posted about the evacuations in Colfax in the area of the River Fire burn scar shortly after 7 p.m.

The area of evacuations is concentrated on the Placer County side of the Bear River.

The residents in the area of Hillcrest Boulevard, south from 1565 Hillcrest to Spring Valley Road, Spring Valley Road from Milk Ranch Road and Ben Taylor to the Bear River.

The River Fire ignited in early August and burned dozens of homes in Placer and Nevada counties and forcing thousands of residents to evacuate. The fire eventually consumed about 2,600 acres before being fully contained.