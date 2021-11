SAN ANGELO, TX. — KLST’s week nine Texas high school football player of the week is Christoval’s Beau Jolly who scored twice to help the Cougars upset #8 Eldorado Friday night 46-22 moving Christoval to 3-0 in District 14-2A Division II play.

Jolly and the Cougars are back in action Friday when they travel to Junction.

