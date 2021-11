It’s been three years since Zion Williamson and Ja Morant stepped foot in the NBA and so far, it’s looking like Morant should have been picked first overall by the New Orleans Hornets in the 2019 NBA Draft. No disrespect to Williamson (who is arguably better than Morant skills-wise) but skill can only take you so far in today’s league. To evaluate a rising star player, one must look at his durability, how he impacts the team’s culture, and how far he’s carried his team—and in this case, Morant has the edge.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO