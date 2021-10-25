CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homicide victim collapses at gas station while seeking help

By Tara Lang
KSHB 41 Action News
 8 days ago
One person is dead following a shooting Sunday night, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Just after 9:30 p.m., officers were called to a gas station near 59th Street and Troost Avenue on a shooting call.

A male, identified as Rodrick Taylor, 38, who had been shot walked to the gas station to ask for help and collapsed.

When officers and EMS got to the gas station, the victim was unresponsive in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

KCPD said a preliminary investigation indicates the shooting happened a short distance away, to the north on Troost Avenue.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Debbie Wallace
8d ago

Sad and scary that this has become the first stories we read now every morning. So sorry for the victim and his loved ones. 🙏

