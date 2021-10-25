CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

1 dead after Sunday night shooting in South KC

By Tara Lang
 8 days ago
One person is dead following a shooting Sunday night, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Just after 11 p.m., officers were called to East 113th Terrace and Askew Avenue on a shooting call.

When officers arrived, they located a shooting victim, identified as Devin Jacobs, 18, at the front of a residence. The victim was unresponsive.

EMS declared the victim dead at the scene.

KCPD said witnesses at the scene indicated that a disturbance happened between the victim and one or more suspects that led to the victim being shot.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

