Man shot dead by WA police in Perth home following ‘violent struggle’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
Western Australian police say the man was fatally shot in the Perth suburb of Gosnells on Monday after he stabbed an officer in the arm.

A man reportedly armed with a knife has been shot dead by a Western Australian police officer during a “violent struggle” at a Perth home during which two officers were also injured.

Police were called to the Gosnells home, in Perth’s south-east, about 1am on Monday in response to reports of a dispute between the two male residents.

WA police deputy commissioner Col Blanch said four officers attended the home and spoke to one of the men, aged in his 30s, before he armed himself with a knife.

In the struggle that ensued, one officer suffered a knife wound to the arm and another injured his hand.

Police used capsicum spray and a Taser before an officer drew his gun and fired two to three shots, with the man declared dead about 1.40am.

“There was quite a violent struggle prior to that, and police were doing everything they could to subdue the male,” Blanch told reporters on Monday.

Homicide detectives are investigating with oversight from the police internal affairs unit and the state’s Corruption and Crime Commission. The shooting death has been referred to the coroner and an inquest will be held.

Blanch said footage from body-worn cameras would be reviewed as part of the probe.

The wounded officers were taken to Armadale hospital for treatment but have since been discharged. It was not yet clear whether all of the shots fired had hit the man or which officers had deployed the Taser and capsicum spray, the deputy commissioner said.

The officers involved will take critical incident leave and be provided with welfare support.

“No officer expects to go to work and have this occur to them,” Blanch said. “That’s something they will need to work through themselves and I support those officers in getting that support.”

The incident comes days after a first-class constable who shot dead an Indigenous woman on a suburban street in Geraldton in 2019 was acquitted of her murder.

The Western Australian supreme court jury on Friday also found the officer not guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The man killed on Monday is not believed to be Indigenous. It is not yet clear whether he was known to police.

Responding to the Gosnells incident, the premier, Mark McGowan, said he had been advised the officers’ lives had been in “grave danger”.

“Obviously it’s a very distressing situation,” he told reporters. “The police do a very difficult job in sometimes very hostile circumstances and I’m sure we’re all thinking of them.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
