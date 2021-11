In an exciting game, the Charlotte Hornets had a disappointing ending that led to their first defeat against the Boston Celtics. In a back-and-forth game where both teams would trade runs, the Celtics were able to execute better down the stretch and in overtime. Jason Tatum was unstoppable at times, scoring 41 points, and his running mate on the wing, Jaylen Brown, would chip in with 30 points. LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges both scored 25 points for the Hornets. The Hornets will have to get their legs under them as they travel to Orlando Wednesday and then to Miami on Friday.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO