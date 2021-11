The season is upon us! For this year’s season preview - Brian and Mike snake draft their way through the Brooklyn Nets roster, pitting themselves against each other. And as they do, preview each Nets players’ potential season ahead including what to expect from Kyrie Irving. If you want to follow along with our draft, click on the YouTube video below. Also - smush that follow and subscribe! A lot of fun stuff will be on there this season.

