COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The driver of a car that rolled on it's roof late Saturday night died from their injuries, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

It happened in the 5000 block of Centennial Blvd around 10:15 p.m. Saturday and police said arriving officers found the vehicle flipped over and the driver trapped inside.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department also responded to the crash to extricate the driver and provide medical aid to both the driver and the passenger of the vehicle. Both were taken to a nearby hospital where the driver died shortly after.

According to police, the Major Crash Team assumed the investigation and determined a Honda Civic was northbound at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle struck a curb which caused the vehicle to roll over. The car also struck a light pole, knocking it down.

This is an ongoing investigation and police said it has yet to be determined if impairment played a part in the crash.

The post Single-car crash kills driver in Colorado Springs Saturday night appeared first on KRDO .