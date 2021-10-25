CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Single-car crash kills driver in Colorado Springs Saturday night

By Riley Carroll
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 8 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The driver of a car that rolled on it's roof late Saturday night died from their injuries, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

It happened in the 5000 block of Centennial Blvd around 10:15 p.m. Saturday and police said arriving officers found the vehicle flipped over and the driver trapped inside.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department also responded to the crash to extricate the driver and provide medical aid to both the driver and the passenger of the vehicle. Both were taken to a nearby hospital where the driver died shortly after.

According to police, the Major Crash Team assumed the investigation and determined a Honda Civic was northbound at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle struck a curb which caused the vehicle to roll over. The car also struck a light pole, knocking it down.

This is an ongoing investigation and police said it has yet to be determined if impairment played a part in the crash.

KRDO News Channel 13

Authorities investigate stolen cattle in Trinidad area

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Sheriff's Office here has confirmed that at least a dozen cattle have been stolen from ranchers in the past three weeks. Many of the thefts have centered around the town of Hoehne , around 10 miles northeast of Trinidad. KRDO According to the Sheriff's Office, the thief or The post Authorities investigate stolen cattle in Trinidad area appeared first on KRDO.
TRINIDAD, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Four people dead in apparent murder suicide in Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On October 30, 2021, at approximately 10:08 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Pleier Drive on a report of someone on scene who was seriously injured and needed help.  Based on the information the Communications Center received from this person, El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies, Monument The post Four people dead in apparent murder suicide in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two women claim Blazin Blue Automotive robbed them

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two women came forward after allegedly losing hundreds of dollars to the owner of an automotive repair shop in Pueblo. Miranda Moorhead and Melinda Littig told KRDO they brought their cars to Blazin Blue Automotive needing repairs. However, weeks later, their cars aren't fixed and they were both out $1,200. "The day The post Two women claim Blazin Blue Automotive robbed them appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

38-year-old with six active felony warrants arrested Friday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Joel Kent Atwell was arrested Friday morning at around 8:00 a.m. Colorado Springs Police say Atwell had six active felony warrants for his arrest. The 38-year-old man allegedly fled from police officers several times in stolen vehicles and previously rammed officers attempting to apprehend him. CSPD says that because The post 38-year-old with six active felony warrants arrested Friday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

One person found dead at El Paso County home, investigation underway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office received a call Saturday morning from a home on Pleier Drive, where they located one deceased person. The Sheriff's Office says they cannot confirm if there are other victims or whether a suspect is in custody. The tactical team responded to the scene The post One person found dead at El Paso County home, investigation underway appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Drunk driver crashes car through neighbor’s house, trapping resident

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman survived after a drunk driver drove through her house while she was sleeping. After 8 a.m. Thursday, the Pueblo Fire Department responded to reports that a speeding car had driven into a house in the 1000 block of E. 5th St. The driver was still in the vehicle and The post Drunk driver crashes car through neighbor’s house, trapping resident appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shots fired near CU Boulder campus, shelter-in-place lifted

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- CU Police with the University of Colorado Boulder responded to calls of shots fired near campus just before midnight Saturday. A shelter in place was issued for all residence hall students while police searched for an armed suspect. No one was injured. The suspect was not located and the shelter in The post Shots fired near CU Boulder campus, shelter-in-place lifted appeared first on KRDO.
BOULDER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting in south Colorado Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning south of downtown. CSPD confirmed that officers were involved in the shooting with a suspect near Hunter and S. Corona avenues, which is just east of the S. Nevada Ave. corridor. A police spokesperson says officers responded The post Shooting in south Colorado Springs under investigation appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
