Experts encourage shoppers to jump on holiday shopping early while inventory lasts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you are starting your holiday shopping, there is a solution that’s much closer to home than you may think. For the last few weeks, Action 2 News has been reporting how a supply chain crisis is impacting businesses and places all over the country. With the holidays not far away and Christmas exactly two months from Monday, it may be time to cut back on ordering online and turn to your community.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO