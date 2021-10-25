MacBook Pro preorders slip to late November, December ahead of release

So I ordered a new MacBook Pro. Here are the specs and my thinking:. Over the last year, I've been using an M1 Mac mini and a 13" MacBook Pro. Throughout that process I've learned a few things. First, with the crazy battery life of the M1 machine; it is really nice having a light, portable Mac. Second, the Mac mini is nice, but it would help me if my production machine was portable. What I mean by that is more about moving about the house than out in the world. With the big COVID shake-up hitting our house, I've lost my walled-off studio and instead am installed more centrally in the house. Overall, I prefer the change, but sometimes I need to go into a room to podcast or record screencasts. That really isn't possible with the Mac mini, but a big MacBook Pro would be perfect for this. With the MacBook Pro, I can keep it connected to my big screen, but also disconnect and move with it.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO