GRAINS-Wheat hits three-week high on strong global demand

Agriculture Online
 8 days ago

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a second consecutive session on Monday to their highest in three weeks, as robust world demand and tightening supplies underpinned the market. Soybeans rose for the first time in three sessions, while corn edged higher. "Continued dry weather in...

www.agriculture.com

INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle futures slide to five-month low

CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures hit a one-week low on Monday on bigger-than-expected U.S. supplies, while feeder cattle dropped to a five-month low, analysts said. Traders have been expecting cattle supplies to tighten but did not see signs of it in October, said Rich...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans stabilize after rallying last week

CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended near unchanged on Monday, while wheat and corn climbed. * Soybeans took a breather after posting their biggest weekly gain in two months last week, traders said. * The USDA said private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery to China in the 2021/22 marketing year. * CBOT January soybeans settled down 1 cent at $12.48-1/2 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report, due at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday, will likely show the U.S. soybean harvest as 81% complete, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat reaches highest price since December 2012

CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures jumped on Monday on a flurry of global export demand and concerns about tightening world supplies, analysts said. * Saudi Arabia's main state wheat buying agency said on Monday it had bought about 1.268 million metric tonnes of milling wheat, which was more than traders expected. * Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, said it bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in an international tender. * CBOT December SRW settled up 24-1/2 cents at $7.97-1/4 a bushel. The contract temporarily traded above $8 a bushel before trimming gains and reached the highest price for a most-active contract since December 2012. * K.C. hard red winter wheat reached the highest price for a front-month contract since May 2014, while the front-month MGEX spring wheat contract touched the highest since June 2011. * Analysts on average expect the USDA, in a weekly report due at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday, to report U.S. winter wheat planting as 88% complete, up from 80% the previous week, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago Editing by Marguerita Choy)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Nutrien boosts profit outlook on fertilizer demand, tight supply

(Compares with estimate, adds shares, details on Mosaic's results) Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd on Monday raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook, as strong global demand and tight supply helped it beat estimates in the third quarter. Potash fertilizer prices have risen to their highest levels...
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: All 3 Wheats Set New Highs

U.S. wheat prices continued to push higher, posting new contract highs Monday as the markets acclimates to this year’s lower supplies, both in the U.S. and among major exporters. December corn climbed to its highest close in nearly four months, encouraged by big returns for ethanol production. December corn closed...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

BoE eyes first rate rise since 2018 as inflation surges

The Bank of England could this week raise its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to rein in surging inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, analysts say. Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike borrowing costs from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent at a regular policy meeting on Thursday. Other central banks across the globe have recently tightened policy to cool soaring prices and still more are considering following suit. Monetary policymakers must also decide whether to taper huge emergency cash stimulus support that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Crop production costs rise, farmers’ optimism drops, Ag Barometer shows

The expectation of higher crop input costs for 2022 is sending the U.S. producer sentiment lower for the third month in a row. The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer recorded a drop in producer sentiment in October, down 3 points to a reading of 121. The barometer reads how...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat, soybeans up 5-8 cents; corn up 1-3 cents

CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 5 to 8 cents per bushel * Wheat poised for fifth straight day of gains, supported by U.S. Agriculture Department report on Monday afternoon that showed good-to-excellent ratings for the U.S. winter wheat crop fell to 45%, bucking analysts' expectation for an improvement. * On a continuous basis, the most-active CBOT red winter wheat contract hit its highest price since Dec. 18, 2012 and front-month MGEX spring wheat hit its highest price since June 6, 2011 during the overnight trading session. K.C. hard red winter wheat peaked at its highest since May 13, 2014. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat rose above the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded up 7 cents at $8.04-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat rose 5-1/2 cents to $8.12, and MGEX December spring wheat added 8 cents to $10.83-1/2. CORN - Up 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn futures seen higher for sixth day in a row, with strength in wheat underpinning the market. * USDA report that showed U.S. corn harvest was proceeding slower than expected also supportive. * Most-active corn futures contract hit its highest price since Aug. 12 during overnight trading. * December corn last traded up 2-3/4 cents at $5.81-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 5 to 8 cents per bushel * USDA report that showed slower-than-expected harvest progress supportive to soybeans. Gains kept in check by massive crop forecasts. * Benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract broke through technical resistance at its 30-day moving average overnight. * January soybeans were last up 5-3/4 cents at $12.54-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by David Holmes)
CHICAGO, IL
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Soybeans Up; Corn, Wheat Down

Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower, beans are 3 to 4 cents higher and wheat is 2 to 8 cents lower. Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Tuesday with soft spread trade and action backing off the fresh highs scored overnight with spillover weakness from wheat. Ethanol margins will continue to support near-term production as we continue to struggle to catch up on stocks with natural gas values popping back so far Tuesday.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Strong Morning Trade Lead by Wheat

Corn trade is 11 cents to 12 cents higher, beans are 3 cents to 4 cents higher and wheat is 22 cents to 26 cents higher. Corn trade is 11 cents to 12 cents higher to open the week with firmer spread trade as we push into the next level of resistance following the lead of strength in wheat and score the highest levels since August. Ethanol margins will continue to support near-term production as we continue to struggle to catch up on stocks.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat hits 8-1/2-year high, buoyed by strong demand

CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose to their highest prices in 8-1/2 years on Monday, buoyed by strong demand against the backdrop of tightening world supplies. Corn futures advanced on spillover strength from wheat's gains, traders said. Wheat rallied on a flurry of deals in the export...
AGRICULTURE

