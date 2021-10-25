GRAINS-Wheat hits three-week high on strong global demand

CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures jumped on Monday on a flurry of global export demand and concerns about tightening world supplies, analysts said. * Saudi Arabia's main state wheat buying agency said on Monday it had bought about 1.268 million metric tonnes of milling wheat, which was more than traders expected. * Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, said it bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in an international tender. * CBOT December SRW settled up 24-1/2 cents at $7.97-1/4 a bushel. The contract temporarily traded above $8 a bushel before trimming gains and reached the highest price for a most-active contract since December 2012. * K.C. hard red winter wheat reached the highest price for a front-month contract since May 2014, while the front-month MGEX spring wheat contract touched the highest since June 2011. * Analysts on average expect the USDA, in a weekly report due at 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT) on Monday, to report U.S. winter wheat planting as 88% complete, up from 80% the previous week, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Comments / 0