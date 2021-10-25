GRAINS-Wheat hits three-week high on strong global demand

CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 5 to 8 cents per bushel * Wheat poised for fifth straight day of gains, supported by U.S. Agriculture Department report on Monday afternoon that showed good-to-excellent ratings for the U.S. winter wheat crop fell to 45%, bucking analysts' expectation for an improvement. * On a continuous basis, the most-active CBOT red winter wheat contract hit its highest price since Dec. 18, 2012 and front-month MGEX spring wheat hit its highest price since June 6, 2011 during the overnight trading session. K.C. hard red winter wheat peaked at its highest since May 13, 2014. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat rose above the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded up 7 cents at $8.04-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat rose 5-1/2 cents to $8.12, and MGEX December spring wheat added 8 cents to $10.83-1/2. CORN - Up 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn futures seen higher for sixth day in a row, with strength in wheat underpinning the market. * USDA report that showed U.S. corn harvest was proceeding slower than expected also supportive. * Most-active corn futures contract hit its highest price since Aug. 12 during overnight trading. * December corn last traded up 2-3/4 cents at $5.81-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 5 to 8 cents per bushel * USDA report that showed slower-than-expected harvest progress supportive to soybeans. Gains kept in check by massive crop forecasts. * Benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract broke through technical resistance at its 30-day moving average overnight. * January soybeans were last up 5-3/4 cents at $12.54-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by David Holmes)

