Nippon TV, one of Japan’s entertainment groups, has struck a deal to license 30 drama and entertainment titles to Netflix for play across Asia, outside Japan. The company is the owner of rival streaming platform Hulu Japan and this is its first time it has supplied content to Netflix. The deal was announced on Monday, the first day of TIFFCOM, the rights market that is aligned with the Tokyo International Film Festival. The first 15 titles began airing on Netflix in October. The agreement covers shows including “I’m Mita, Your Housekeeper,” a drama series that has run since 2011 and which has...

