Jab or no job: Southcentral Foundation, after firing unvaccinated employees, is giving bonuses for referrals for replacements

This is the 16th in a series of stories of people being fired from their jobs because they have declined to take the required Covid-19 vaccination. Send your story to [email protected].

Southcentral Foundation and Alaska Native Medical Center, having fired dozens of employees who would not succumb to the pressure of taking a Covid-19 vaccine, is now offering referral payments of $1,000 to $5,000 for finding new people to fill those jobs.

According to Southcentral, the referral bonuses are available to existing Southcentral Foundation employees who refer people who end up being hired. The terms are as follows:

Administrative Support Training Program – $1,000

Dental Assistant Training Program – $1,000

Dental Assistant – $1,000

Certified Medical Assistant – $1,000

Registered Nurse Case Manager – $5,000

Dental Hygienists – $5,000

Behavioral Health Consultant – $5,000

Clinicians (Behavioral Services Division) – $5,000

Clinical Supervisors (Behavioral Services Division) – $5,000

Clinical Directors (Behavioral Services Division) – $5,000

To receive a referral bonus, you must:

Be a current SCF employee.

Refer an applicant to a position eligible for a referral bonus.

Be listed as the referred by on the candidate’s job application upon submission.

Submit an Employee Referral Request through UKG Pro portal for approval.

If the candidate is hired and all requirements are met outlined in the Employee Referral Bonus Procedure, you will receive the corresponding bonus, once the referred employee has been employed with SCF for a minimum of 6 months.

