Health

Jab or no job: Southcentral Foundation, after firing unvaccinated employees, is giving bonuses for referrals for replacements

By Suzanne Downing
 8 days ago
This is the 16th in a series of stories of people being fired from their jobs because they have declined to take the required Covid-19 vaccination. Send your story to [email protected].

Southcentral Foundation and Alaska Native Medical Center, having fired dozens of employees who would not succumb to the pressure of taking a Covid-19 vaccine, is now offering referral payments of $1,000 to $5,000 for finding new people to fill those jobs.

According to Southcentral, the referral bonuses are available to existing Southcentral Foundation employees who refer people who end up being hired. The terms are as follows:

  • Administrative Support Training Program – $1,000
  • Dental Assistant Training Program – $1,000
  • Dental Assistant – $1,000
  • Certified Medical Assistant – $1,000
  • Registered Nurse Case Manager – $5,000
  • Dental Hygienists – $5,000
  • Behavioral Health Consultant – $5,000
  • Clinicians (Behavioral Services Division) – $5,000
  • Clinical Supervisors (Behavioral Services Division) – $5,000
  • Clinical Directors (Behavioral Services Division) – $5,000

To receive a referral bonus, you must:

  • Be a current SCF employee.
  • Refer an applicant to a position eligible for a referral bonus.
  • Be listed as the referred by on the candidate’s job application upon submission.
  • Submit an Employee Referral Request through UKG Pro portal for approval.

If the candidate is hired and all requirements are met outlined in the Employee Referral Bonus Procedure, you will receive the corresponding bonus, once the referred employee has been employed with SCF for a minimum of 6 months.

Part IX: Sophies choice, between Moderna vaccine or childbearing?

Part XVI: Southcentral, after firing workers, gives bonuses for referrals for replacements

Carol Quinones
8d ago

How horrible. this shows how corporations stand behind their employees. we forget this jab was approved overnight. we forget the many this vaccine has injured. We forget we are lab rats once we take this jab.. this is not about vaccinated or unvaccinated but ones freedom. will companies stand behind those who have died from this vaccine. this is showing how replaceable we all are. This is not the America I once knew.

Deb Thomas
8d ago

I hope all thes companies es that participated in Bidens mandat s go under. It's anti American to force us to do anything. My body, my choice.

Damon DuPree
8d ago

You fire people who have a right to choose and wants to offer bonuses to help them with referrals for position that were given away. How does that make any sense. You fire people for making the decision that was right for them and pay outsiders bonuses for referrals. 😂😅🤣.

