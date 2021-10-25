CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Chinese people make major contributions to world peace, development: Xi

stlouisnews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said the Chinese...

www.stlouisnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
omahanews.net

Xi stresses promoting sustainable development of developing countries

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday stressed the need to promote the sustainable development of developing countries. He said this will benefit relevant countries and peoples, and concerns the future of the entire humanity and globe. Xi made the remarks while addressing the 16th G20...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Xi's Not There? COP26 Hopes Dim on Chinese Leader's Likely Absence

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The leaders of most of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters gather in Glasgow from Sunday, aiming to thrash out plans and funds to tilt the planet towards clean energy. But the man running the biggest of them all likely won't be there. Chinese President Xi Jinping's...
INDIA
Reuters

China will uphold world peace, Xi says, despite others' concerns

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping vowed on Monday that China would always uphold world peace and international rules, amid concerns expressed by the United States and other countries over its increasing assertiveness globally. The comments come after Taiwan said this month that military tension with China was...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
The Independent

Xi Jinping tells UN China will uphold world peace, does not mention Taiwan

President Xi Jinping on Monday promised that China will always uphold world peace even as he failed to mention growing tensions with Taiwan in a speech marking the 50th anniversary of the country’s return to the United Nations.Mr Xi called for greater global cooperation on the issues of  regional conflicts, terrorism, climate change, cybersecurity, and biosecurity. "China resolutely opposes all forms of hegemony and power politics, unilateralism and protectionism," he said, adding that countries should “vigorously advocate peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom..”Beijing was a founding member of the UN and one of the five permanent members at UNSC...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Chinese people always uphold authority and sanctity of UN: Xi

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said Chinese people have always upheld the authority and sanctity of the United Nations (UN) and practiced multilateralism, and China's cooperation with the UN has deepened steadily for the past 50 years. Xi made the remarks in Beijing at...
CHINA
kfgo.com

Chinese President Xi calls for global cooperation on terrorism, climate change

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s President Xi Jinping on Monday called for more global cooperation on problems including terrorism, climate change and cyber security, in a speech commemorating the 50th anniversary of China’s return to the United Nations. He said China opposes unilateralism, protectionism and zero-sum games. (Reporting by Yew Lun...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Xi calls for putting people front and center

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday called on countries around the world to put their people front and center, and strive to realize development with a higher level of quality, efficiency, equity, sustainability and security. Xi made the remarks in Beijing at a conference marking the...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese People#World Peace#Beijing#Republic Of China#The United Nations
austinnews.net

China warns world that Taiwan must not join UN

BEIJING, China: China has warned that Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations, after the U.S. urged the world body to increase the involvement of the island in its affairs. China's declaration came following the latest statement by U.S. President Joe Biden at an online East Asia Summit...
POLITICS
stlouisnews.net

Beijing pushes famous TV channels to air content lauding Xi Jinping

Beijing [China] November 1 (ANI): Chinese authorities are pushing some of the most popular satellite TV channels in the county to air more content that lauds the 'achievements' of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under President Xi Jinping. This came after Representatives of satellite broadcasters in Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang,...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
AFP

China urges US to keep promises on Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United States not to "betray its promises" on Taiwan at a rare meeting Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as tensions run high over the island.  "We request that the US pursues a real One China policy, not a fake One China policy," Wang told his counterpart, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement. 
FOREIGN POLICY
crossroadstoday.com

Troubled Chinese developer makes delayed bond payment

BEIJING (AP) — A troubled Chinese developer whose struggle to avoid a multibillion-dollar debt default has rattled global financial markets made an overdue $45.2 million payment on a bond Friday, one day before it would have been declared in default, a newspaper reported. Evergrande Group made the payment on a...
ECONOMY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy