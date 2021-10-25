Cochranton selling business district property

COCHRANTON — A vacant, blighted business district property the borough owns now is up for sale.

Cochranton Borough Council is accepting bids until Nov. 1 on a two-story commercial and apartment property at 135 W. Adams St. Members voted at a budget meeting Oct. 18 to sell the building.

Last October, council approved an agreement with then-owner Alan M. Sheehan to buy the building for $69,000 as part of an out-of-court settlement of a 2019 lawsuit brought by the borough to get control of the property. The borough had received numerous complaints from the public about the condition of the property.

Under the proposed sales agreement, the winning bidder will have five years to have the building up Cochranton's property maintenance and construction code standards. The building has six residential apartments on its second floor and three to four commercial storefronts on its first floor. The winning bidder agrees to remodel two units — commercial or residential — each year.

Bids will be accepted by the borough until noon Nov. 1. The bids are to be opened at 7 p.m. that day at the council meeting with action expected to be taken on the bids.

