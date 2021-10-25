Arn Anderson’s ‘Glock’ Promo Sampled For JPEGMAFIA Track

Arn Anderson was not happy, and he wanted to get something off his chest. Four weeks ago, Anderson, the long-retired pro wrestling great, was in the middle of the ring on AEW Dynamite. For a while, Anderson had served as a kind of coach figure for Cody Rhodes, the son of Anderson’s late arch-enemy Dusty. But Anderson was worried that Cody was getting soft, and he made that point as forcefully as he could. In the middle of the ring, in front of an arena full of hooting fans, Anderson described a carjacking scenario and said that Cody would meekly give up his keys if confronted by a man with a gun. Arn himself, however, would respond differently: “You know what I’d do? I pull out the Glock, put it on his forehead, and spill his brains all over the concrete! I’m Arn Anderson and all that that implies! And I’ll be damned if I’m gonna coach a loser!”
