CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Arn Anderson’s ‘Glock’ Promo Sampled For JPEGMAFIA Track

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPEGMAFIA has put Arn Anderson in his new track, sampling The Enforcer’s “Glock” promo for his latest...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Acero’s WWE RAW Review 11.1.21

Y’ALL, TALK ABOUT UPS AND DOWNS AND WILD RIDES! Recently, I celebrated my 35th birthday, went to EDC (including a five day bender in Las Vegas), had a split that I’m sure y’all will be just as sad – if not moreso – than me, and came all the way out at the end of it a man with some a whole lot of necessity for introspective self-therapy! Am I cured, hell nah, but I know one thing that’ll make it better…
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Van Vliet Criticizes Dan Lambert’s Promo Style In AEW

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with Emmy-winning host and host of Insight, Chris Van Vliet. Hausman and Van Vliet talked about the top stories in AEW, including American Top Team’s feud against the Inner Circle. Lambert is the face of ATT, and Van Vliet gave his thoughts on Lambert’s presence in AEW.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Cody Rhodes Comments On AEW Trying To Avoid ‘Cancel Culture’, Arn Anderson

During a recent appearance on the “After Hours with Defo & Lubie” podcast, AEW EVP Cody Rhodes commented on AEW trying to avoid “cancel culture”, Arn Anderson’s “Glock” promo, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On how AEW avoids cancel culture: “How do we...
WWE
Stereogum

JPEGMAFIA Won’t Let You In

Arn Anderson was not happy, and he wanted to get something off his chest. Four weeks ago, Anderson, the long-retired pro wrestling great, was in the middle of the ring on AEW Dynamite. For a while, Anderson had served as a kind of coach figure for Cody Rhodes, the son of Anderson’s late arch-enemy Dusty. But Anderson was worried that Cody was getting soft, and he made that point as forcefully as he could. In the middle of the ring, in front of an arena full of hooting fans, Anderson described a carjacking scenario and said that Cody would meekly give up his keys if confronted by a man with a gun. Arn himself, however, would respond differently: “You know what I’d do? I pull out the Glock, put it on his forehead, and spill his brains all over the concrete! I’m Arn Anderson and all that that implies! And I’ll be damned if I’m gonna coach a loser!”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Darby Allin
Person
Arn Anderson
Person
Jpegmafia
411mania.com

WWE News: Liv Morgan Confronts Becky Lynch on Raw, RKBro Gets Remixed Theme

– Liv Morgan stepped to Becky Lynch on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Following her title retention against Bianca Belair on tonight’s show, Lynch was interviewed backstage and Morgan walked in to confront her, as you can see below:. – RKBro got a remixed theme song, as you can check...
WWE
hotnewhiphop.com

JPEGMAFIA Releases Self-Produced Album "LP!"

The current face of experimental rap, Los Angeles-based artist JPEGMAFIA has officially released his fourth studio album "LP!" to celebrate his birthday. The eighteen-song album was written, produced, mixed, and mastered by JPEGMAFIA, who continues to push forward his own sound. "LP!" is being described as Peggy's most cohesive effort, as well as his catchiest and hardest-hitting project to date. It arrives as the rapper kicks off his tour tonight, which will keep him busy through the beginning of December. In March 2021, he hits the road again for headlining dates in the UK and Europe.
MUSIC
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling Viewership Up Following Bound for Glory

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that last Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV brought in 100,000 viewers. It also had a rating of 0.03 in the key adults 18-49 demographic (35,000 viewers). Both measures are up from the week before, which had 93,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glock#Combat
411mania.com

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Becky Lynch is Done with Bianca, Finn Balor Praises Chad Gable

-We start where we ended with Big E getting the win over Kevin Owens in the Main Event of RAW. Big E drops KO with The Big Ending after the match. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to WWE HQ and she is joined by Matt Camp. She wonders why Big E had to drop KO after the match and Camp brings up KO pretending to want to join New Day when Big E was injured. Camp puts over Big E and the matches he has won since becoming WWE Champion.
WWE
411mania.com

Ian Riccaboni Issues Statement On ROH Hiatus

ROH broadcast team member Ian Riccaboni has spoken out about ROH’s upcoming hiatus. Riccaboni is the latest to comment on the big news from last week that the company will go on hiatus for the first quarter of 2022, with reports coming that contracts which expire at the end of the year won’t be renewed.
WWE
411mania.com

Kevin’s Top 500 Matches Of The 2010s (#260 – 251)

260. AJ Styles vs. Tetsuya Naito – NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 9. Since my knowledge of New Japan Pro Wrestling wasn’t very high coming into Wrestle Kingdom 9, I wanted to see this match more than any because it involved AJ Styles. Seeing it for the first time, I thought it was great. Later in the year, I went back and saw their G1 Climax 24 match, which was better, before going back and re-watching this. The second time around, I appreciated and enjoyed this more. While their first match was centered on Naito’s eye injury and a vicious AJ, this was focused on the Styles Clash. AJ had broken Yoshi Tatsu’s neck with the move and there was an aura around it as something dangerous. Naito had it well scouted, countering or blocking it at every single turn. When I saw this with Jim Ross and Matt Striker on commentary, it helped as they really built the Styles Clash as something to fear. In the end, the one Styles Clash that Naito couldn’t counter was one from the second rope, finishing him at 14:25. Once the match ended, officials ran in to check on Naito, further selling the Clash.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Konnan Says AEW Star Questioned Why He Was Brought Into Company

Konnan worked with AEW as part of the FTR vs. Santana & Ortiz feud, and he discussed how his involvement was questioned by someone in the company during a new interview. Konnan appeared on the latest Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE
411mania.com

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:. * Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura vs. Kris Statlander & Ryo Mizunami. * Kazarian vs. Viktor Benjamin.
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches ahead of Monday night’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see those results below, per PWInsider:. * Liv Morgan pinned Tamina. * Cedric Alexander pinned Jaxson Ryker.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Raw Segment Sparks Speculation Of Referencing Kevin Owens’ Contract Status

Tonight’s WWE Raw saw a segment setting up the main event, which fans are speculating included a reference to Kevin Owens’ contract status. During tonight’s show, Owens interrupted a segment between Big E. and Seth Rollins to set up a main event match between E. and Owens. The segment included Owens saying that he will continue to always keep fighting, whether it’s for three more months or three more years.
WWE
411mania.com

Update on Matt Tremont Following Deathmatch With Atsushi Onita

Matt Tremont had a brutal deathmatch with Atsushi Onita for H20 Wrestling on Sunday, which saw him admitted to a burn ward after. PWInsider reports that Tremont was admitted to a New Jersey hospital after the match, which was part of yesterday’s H20 Destiny event.
WWE
411mania.com

Rapper Westside Gunn Helps Pay Off Indy Talent’s Wrestling School Debt

Westside Gunn has lent a hand to an independent wrestler who was close to paying off her wrestling school debt. The rapper and noted pro wrestling fan sent a payment of $500 to Alexis Littlefoot, an influencer who is training to be a professional wrestler. He sent her a message on Twitter, which you can see below along with her reaction.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy