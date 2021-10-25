What the 49ers are saying after losing to Colts on national TV

435 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers' 2021 campaign is spiraling out of control. As a result, there is a lot of blame to spread around. While quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is receiving his fair share of it, so is head coach Kyle Shanahan. As the leader of the football team, he is responsible for preparing his players for game days, and the players have looked anything but prepared during this four-game losing streak.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO