NFL

What the 49ers are saying after losing to Colts on national TV

By Michael Nowels
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers lost their fourth consecutive game Sunday night, as the Colts came to a rain-drenched Levi’s Stadium and beat them 30-18. The San Francisco secondary gave up four pass-interference penalties and was unable to stop the Carson Wentz-to-Michael Pittman Jr. connection from the Colts. Jimmy Garoppolo led a...

www.santacruzsentinel.com

