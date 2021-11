After 20 months, the time has finally come that so many people on the U.S.-Mexico border have been waiting for – on Nov. 8, the borders will be reopened to Mexican and Canadian citizens who can show proof of having been vaccinated for COVID-19. “In alignment with the new international air travel system that will be implemented in November, we will begin allowing travelers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the United States for nonessential purposes, including to visit friends and family or for tourism, via land and ferry border crossings,” stated Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Oct. 13 in an official release.

