CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

HSBC rides out China property storm with 74% profit jump, $2 billion buyback

By Anshuman Daga
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148LMj_0cbY3jJ300

SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC shrugged off concerns about pandemic-related bad loans and property problems in China on Monday with a surprise 74% quarterly profit jump and a $2 billion share buyback.

The British bank’s profit growth was mainly driven by the release of cash reserves set aside in anticipation of pandemic-induced defaults, with HSBC’s finance chief Ewen Stevenson telling Reuters that the worst of that impact is likely past.

“You should also look at the buyback as a measure of the confidence that we have at the moment that we are not unduly concerned about our exposures in China,” Stevenson said.

The Asia-focused bank said it had $19.6 billion in lending to China’s property sector, where China Evergrande Group is grappling with a $300 billion debt pile, stoking fears of further defaults and contagion risks.

HSBC CEO Noel Quinn, who was confirmed in the role in 2020 just as the pandemic-induced economic crisis began, is betting on Asia to drive growth, by moving global executives there and ploughing billions into lucrative wealth management.

The bank could spend up to $1.5 billion more on acquisitions in that business after buying insurer AXA’s Singapore assets for $575 million in August, Stevenson said.

“While we retain a cautious outlook on the external risk environment, we believe that the lows of recent quarters are behind us,” Quinn said in a statement.

HSBC posted pretax profit of $5.4 billion for the quarter to September, versus $3.1 billion a year earlier and the $3.78 billion average estimate of 14 analysts compiled by HSBC.

Analysts at stockbrokers Goodbody said HSBC’s revenue guidance and the reversal of expected credit losses “should drive earnings upgrades while the capital beat and the $2bn buyback will be pleasing to investors.”

HSBC’s London-listed shares rose 1% to their highest in four months.

INFLATION FEARS

Despite the overall positive results, HSBC said its cost projections for 2022 had risen to $32 billion from $31 billion, due to global inflation pressures which would push up its $19 billion wage bill.

Major companies worldwide have in recent weeks warned of the impact of rising costs driven by spiralling energy prices and supply chain disruption.

“A little bit of inflation is good for us as it should drive policy rates higher,” Stevenson said.

“However, we have a cost base of $32 billion of which $19 billion is compensation... so it doesn’t take much (to push up costs), 2 or 3% inflation on the cost base is $400 to $600 million of additional costs,” he added.

Set against those concerns, HSBC released $700 million in cash it had put aside in case pandemic-related bad loans spiked, as opposed to the same time a year earlier when it took an $800 million charge.

INVESTMENT BANK

Another headache for HSBC is investment banking, where rivals such as Citigroup are riding an M&A boom here to record-beating profits.

HSBC’s investment bank saw income fall this year as it paid the price for its bias towards debt markets, which have been patchy amid low interest rates that crimped trading, while rivals’ equities and merger-focused businesses have thrived.

It is the second big British bank to post strong quarterly results, after Barclays doubled profits on a strong performance by its investment bank advisory business.

HSBC’s results will set expectations high for Standard Chartered, which focuses on similar markets and reports on Nov. 2.

Comments / 0

Related
SmartAsset

How to Invest in the Stock Market in India

India has the seventh-largest economy in the world, but it was not until the 1990s that it became possible for foreigners to invest in India. Since then, India became a rapidly growing emerging market. The “I” in BRICS stands for … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in the Stock Market in India appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
STOCKS
AFP

BoE eyes first rate rise since 2018 as inflation surges

The Bank of England could this week raise its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to rein in surging inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, analysts say. Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike borrowing costs from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent at a regular policy meeting on Thursday. Other central banks across the globe have recently tightened policy to cool soaring prices and still more are considering following suit. Monetary policymakers must also decide whether to taper huge emergency cash stimulus support that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
Reuters

World shares hit new record, dollar gains before Fed decision

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Global equity shares scaled a new peak on Tuesday, lifted by rising stocks on Wall Street, and the dollar strengthened as strong earnings drove sentiment while investors await details on the Federal Reserve's decision to taper its massive stimulus. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Bank#Barclays Bank#Wealth Management#British#China Evergrande Group#Axa#Goodbody
Reuters

'Cash machine' BP boosts share buyback as profit surges

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) added more than a billion dollars to its share buyback programme on Tuesday as it likened itself to a "cash machine" benefitting from higher oil and gas prices and a strong trading performance in the third quarter. Natural gas and power prices around...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Dubai to list utility Dewa under bourse expansion plan

DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Dubai government plans a stock market flotation of utility Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (Dewa), it said on Tuesday, among 10 state-backed companies to be listed as part of plans to boost activity on the local bourse. The listing plans are aimed at making...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Reuters

BBVA plans 3.5 billion euro buyback as Mexico drives profits higher

MADRID (Reuters) -BBVA’s third-quarter net profit rose 22.7% on lower loan-loss provisions and a strong performance from Mexico, its main market, which offset pressure on lending income in Spain. The Spanish bank also said its board had agreed a share buyback programme of up to 10% of its capital for...
ECONOMY
Metro International

China’s top banks see third-quarter profits jump more than 10%, bad loans steady

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Five of China’s largest state banks saw third-quarter profits rise by more than 10% as bad loans held steady, even as smaller lenders felt tremors from the ongoing debt woes at developer Evergrande. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world’s largest bank, reported on Friday a...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's top brokerage CITIC posts 46% third-quarter profit jump

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Oct 28 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co Ltd (600030.SS), reported a 45.8% rise in third-quarter net profit, as China's biggest brokerage posted strong growth in commission fees after rapidly expanding its asset management and investment banking businesses. Net profit for the July-September quarter rose to 5.45 billion yuan ($851.8...
MARKETS
techstartups.com

China ride-hailing tech startup T3 raises $1.2 billion to fuel expansion

Over the past five years, Didi has been dominating the car-sharing market in China. Then in 2019, something changed–a dozen of companies including internet firms and three major automakers decided to launch a challenger to take on Didi. And that was how T3, which is short for “top 3,” was born.
WORLD
cuereport.com

HSBC unveils $2bn stock buyback with 74% rise in third-quarter profit

HSBC Holdings plc, a UK-based investment bank and financial firm, has reportedly announced a supposed 74% rise in profits in the third financial quarter (Q3), exceeding market expectations, as the Asia-focused banking organization withdrew cash set aside for projected nonperforming debt that did not materialized. In addition to reporting the...
STOCKS
101 WIXX

HSBC joins investors reckoning worst is over in China

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Analysts at Europe’s biggest bank HSBC have turned bullish on Chinese stocks, arguing the worst of a regulatory storm has passed and that Beijing will provide policy support to arrest slowing growth. HSBC said on Tuesday it had upgraded its recommendation on Chinese equities to “overweight” from...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

213K+
Followers
232K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy