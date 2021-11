As an essential worker, Patricia was one of many who worked tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic. A native of Pittsburgh, she balanced responsibilities as an EMT, patient care technician, and biomedical researcher, serving her community and helping those in need. For her, mask mandates weren’t all that bad. Wearing a mask gave her the ability to hide her biggest insecurity - her smile. “Everyone was complaining; nobody wanted to wear them. I was so excited to wear a mask and not have to smile. I got used to smiling with my mouth closed or just not smiling in general. That’s not my personality. I just wanted my life back! If there was an opportunity for me to be me again, I was going to take it.” Patricia’s opportunity to improve her smile came in the form of Cranberry Dental Studio’s Smile Giveaway for Essential Workers.

