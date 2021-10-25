CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles drop their fifth game in six tries with 33-22 loss in Vegas

By Logan Reever
(WHTM) – The thrill of a Week 1 victory in Atlanta and the optimism surrounding the Nick Sirianni era feels like a lifetime ago.

The Eagles dropped their fifth game in six tries – the latest at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders by the final of 33-22 on Sunday.

It certainly didn’t feel like that was the result we were heading for after the first drive.

Jalen Hurts and the offense went down the field emphatically on a 8-play, 67-yard touchdown drive capped off by Hurts finding Kenneth Gainwell for his third touchdown of the season.

From there out on: offensive ineptitude.

The next five series: three punts and two turnovers.

The last being the hardest to swallow with a botched snap that hit off a moving Jake Driscoll and eventually was dropped by Jalen Hurts down on the Raiders goal line.

“It’s only a loss if you don’t learn from it. You got to learn from it,” says Hurts.

Defensively, there was not much to write home about either.

Raiders QB Derek Carr completing 31 of his 34 passes (91%) and leading Vegas to 442 total yards of offense; including 30 straight points.

“It is frustrating. The biggest thing for me is to stay a pro and stay professional. You know I got a ‘C’ on my jersey so you got to stay being a leader and keep everybody up,” says Fletcher Cox.

It will be hard to not stay up when you see a winless team on the schedule next.

The Eagles head to Detroit next to take on the 0-7 Lions on Halloween afternoon.

Kickoff comes at 1 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

