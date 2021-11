Toyota‘s Gazoo Racing (TGR) division is responsible for some of its most notable cars such as the new GR Yaris and the A90 Supra, but it also heads up the GR Heritage Parts Project which produces spare parts for vintage cars. Following on from its line of parts for the A70 and A80 Supra, the Toyota 2000GT, and the 40 Series Land Cruiser, TGR has announced that it’ll start producing parts for the AE86.

CARS ・ 5 HOURS AGO