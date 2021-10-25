CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

By SAMY MAGDY Associated Press
Times Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops...

www.timesdaily.com

The Independent

Calls mounting for removing Lebanon minister over Gulf row

Pressure is mounting on Lebanese leaders to remove a Cabinet minister whose comments on the war in Yemen sparked a diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia The head of the country's Maronite Catholic Church called for "decisive action" in his Sunday sermon, suggesting he wanted the minister to resign.Cardinal Bechara Rai said the crisis with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations threatens to undermine the interests of thousands of Lebanese living there, as well as businesses in Lebanon that depend on the region. "We look forward to the President and the Prime Minister and all those concerned to take...
MIDDLE EAST
Times Daily

6 people abducted from university in Nigeria’s capital

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen in Nigeria's capital abducted six people from the staff quarters of a university, officials said Tuesday. It was the first attack of its kind in Abuja since a wave of school kidnappings began in the country more than a year ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Diego Union-Tribune

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia's prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital A move on the capital of Addis Ababa is a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out a year ago between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones who had long dominated the national government
POLITICS
The Independent

Australia prime minister attacks French leader's credibility

Australian Prime Scott Morrison attacked the credibility of French President Emmanuel Macron as a newspaper quoted a text message that suggested France anticipated "bad news" about a now-scuttled submarine deal.An Australia newspaper cast doubt on President Joe Biden's explanation to Macron last week that the U.S. leader thought the French had been informed long before the September announcement that their 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) submarine deal with Australia would be scrapped.Macron this week accused Morrison of lying to him at a Paris dinner in June about the fate of a 5-year-old contract with majority French state-owned Naval...
POLITICS
Times Daily

A day late, Israeli minister in wheelchair can access COP26

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel's energy minister, who uses a wheelchair, was able to attend the global climate summit Tuesday, after police prevented her from reaching the venue.
WORLD
Times Daily

Ethiopia tried to limit rare UN report on Tigray war abuses

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The findings of the only human rights investigation allowed in Ethiopia’s blockaded Tigray region will be released Wednesday, a year after war began there. But people with knowledge of the probe say it has been limited by authorities who recently expelled a U.N. staffer helping to lead it.
UNITED NATIONS
Times Daily

Lebanon's oldest English-language daily folds amid crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's Daily Star, one of the leading English-language newspapers in the Arab world and Lebanon's oldest, has folded following a years-long financial struggle.
MIDDLE EAST
Times Daily

Palestinians reject offer to delay their Jerusalem eviction

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian families on Tuesday rejected an offer that would have delayed their eviction by Jewish settlers in a tense Jerusalem neighborhood, where protests and clashes helped ignite the 11-day Gaza war in May.
MIDDLE EAST
Times Daily

German charged with membership in foreign terror groups

BERLIN (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a German woman with membership in two foreign terrorist groups, violating weapons law and committing her son as a fighter to a foreign terrorist group.
EUROPE
AFP

US sees promise in Sudan protest 'restraint'

A US envoy on Tuesday applauded what he saw as restraint during Sudan's demonstrations against the military coup, seeing a hopeful sign for a peaceful return to civilian-backed rule. The United States had voiced alarm and warned Sudan's military not to use force ahead of mass protests called for Saturday over the October 25 ouster of the civilian leadership. Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, said that death toll of three was "far too many" but added, "We also commend those members of security forces who exercised restraint and upheld their obligations to respect human rights." Feltman said demonstrators also showed restraint by mostly avoiding sensitive military sites.
PROTESTS
Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

‘Painful to watch’: Bolsonaro cuts isolated figure in pictures and videos from G20 summit

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro was bumped out of the farewell photo of world leaders attending the G20 summit last week after his security detail allegedly turned violent against Brazilian reporters covering his diplomatic trip to Rome.The visuals from G20 events over the weekend did not include Mr Bolsonaro, while most of the world leaders from 20 nations were seen in the photo.Bolsonaro doesn't even appear in the photo of the G20 leaders. pic.twitter.com/OZuIVlucnl— Dani (@DaniDesk9) November 1, 2021More visuals from the G20 summit showed an isolated Brazilian president amid the crowd, eating by himself while the rest of the leaders...
POLITICS
Times Daily

At COP26, over 100 countries pledge to end deforestation

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — More than 100 countries were set to pledge Tuesday to end deforestation, which scientists say is a major driver of climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
ECONOMY
Popculture

Actor Accused of Selling Drugs, Arrested

Actor Chekwume Malvin was arrested on Wednesday in Bengaluru, India on suspicion of selling drugs. Malvin is a prominent actor in the Indian film industry, but according to a report by The Hindu Times, local police now believe he was also selling drugs like ecstasy (MDMA) and hashish in the city. This has also cast suspicion on Malvin's immigration status, since he is originally from Nigeria, Africa.
PUBLIC SAFETY

