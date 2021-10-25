CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jake's Takes | Colts vs. 49ers: Soaking Wet Victory

By Jake Arthur
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rl5A_0cbY0G0j00

The Indianapolis Colts are now on a roll after an excruciating beginning to their season.

On Sunday night in front of a nationally televised audience, the Colts came into Levi's Stadium, capitalized on their advantages, and left with a 30-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

They now stand at 3-4, winners of three of their last four games including two in a row. Here are some of my main thoughts on the Colts' W.

Bless This Mess

The most noticeable part of this matchup was obviously the rain. It appeared to be a downpour for much of the night and was wet from kickoff to the final whistle.

As a result, things were pretty sloppy. There were seven official fumbles and numerous dropped passes. Both quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Jimmy Garoppolo had issues gripping the ball and tossed passes they'd love to have back.

On top of the rain causing ball security issues, there were 13 combined penalties in the game, which always takes a little bit of the fun away.

Not Wentz's Prettiest Day, But Got It Done

It didn't seem possible for either quarterback to have a passer rating above 100.0, but Wentz wound up with a 106.2. Particularly early in the game, he had about four balls that should've been intercepted but weren't. He also lost a fumble down inside San Francisco's 10-yard line. Wentz clearly was having issues with the elements. However, it was a tale of two halves.

In the first half, he was 6-of-13 passing (46.2%) for 66 yards and 1 touchdown for a passer rating of 87.3. He also had 2 carries for just 1 yard and another score. In the second half, Wentz was 11-of-13 passing (84.6%) for 84 yards and 1 touchdown for a rating of 109.3. He added 22 yards on 2 carries, including a critical 17-yard run on 2nd-and-15 in the fourth quarter while nursing a two-point lead.

Throughout the game, despite the rain, Wentz continued to be aggressive with the deep passing game, and it led to great results whether they were receptions or the few defensive pass interference calls they drew.

Pittman Successfully Gives Colts Their 'Type'

Ever since Colts general manager Chris Ballard arrived in Indianapolis in 2017, and especially continued when head coach Frank Reich came in 2018, the Colts have focused on size at the wide receiver position. The vast majority of the receivers they acquired have been at least six feet tall and had high-end athletic testing scores.

It hasn't always been successful. Big, traitsy wide receivers often flame out and don't hold onto a roster spot. However, Michael Pittman Jr. is a different breed than what the Colts have brought in because he's actually performing at a high level. Really, he's different from anything the Colts have had at the position in quite some time.

We're used to seeing successful Colts wide receivers win with their speed, hands, or route running, but Pittman (6'4", 223) is actually playing like a big receiver and doing it well. He's fighting off defenders who try to be physical with him, and he's winning in contested-catch situations.

On Sunday, Pittman caught 4 passes for 105 yards (26.3 avg.) and 1 touchdown. Included in those receptions were this 57-yarder early in the game...

As well as this deep score late in the game where he high-pointed it and made it his own...

Defense Steps Up Again

It took the Colts defense a little while to settle in on Sunday but once they did, they smothered the 49ers' offense.

San Francisco scored 12 combined points on their first three drives, gashing the Colts with counter and misdirection runs as well as bootlegs by Garoppolo. The Colts just simply had no answers. However, they settled in, got a little pressure on the backfield, and shut down pass-catchers not named Deebo Samuel.

After their first three drives, San Francisco's next six drives ended in either a punt or turnover. Their final two drives each ended in an interception. In all, the Colts held the 49ers to 280 yards of offense, 1-of-11 on third downs (9%), sacked Garoppolo twice, and had four takeaways.

What were your biggest takeaways from Sunday? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former 49ers Star Has Blunt Message For Jimmy Garoppolo

Former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley blasted Jimmy Garoppolo for his performance against the Colts on Sunday night. We may be nearing the end of the Garoppolo era in the Bay Area. He was pretty awful on Sunday night (16 of 27 for 181 yards and one touchdown with two picks and one fumble) during the 49ers’ 30-18 loss to the Colts. San Francisco, meanwhile, is now 2-4 after starting the season with Super Bowl aspirations.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Notable Quarterback Monday

The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback. Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Tony Dungy shares honest opinion on Carson Wentz

Tony Dungy spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and he won a Super Bowl with them thanks in large part to his relationship with quarterback Peyton Manning. So he knows a thing or two about what works to win with the Colts. On paper, he...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Levi
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Chris Ballard
FanSided

Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES ARE HOPING CARSON WENTZ STAYS HEALTHY SO THEY GET A 1!

The Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts for the No. 84 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, plus a conditional draft pick in the 2022 draft. The pick becomes a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75% of the team’s snaps and is a second-rounder otherwise. The idea was...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles sign former Colts WR to practice squad

The Eagles on Monday signed former Colts wide receiver Deon Cain to their practice squad. He replaces 2020 Eagles receiving leader Travis Fulgham, released from the practice squad a week earlier. Cain, 25, was the Colts’ 6th-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2018 and he spent a year and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Ruling In 49ers vs. Colts

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers were bailed out pretty good by an odd NFL rule on Sunday evening. The 49ers wide receiver muffed a punt by the Colts – understandable, given the nasty weather in San Francisco on Sunday night – and he and the ball ended up in the end zone.
NFL
cbs4indy.com

T.Y. Hilton inspires with words, actions

INDIANAPOLIS – The return from a career-threatening neck injury began with T.Y. Hilton strolling into Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday morning wearing a Michael Jordan 45 jersey. “I came back like Jordan when he came back wearing the 4-5,’’ Hilton said, quoting the Jay-Z song, ‘Encore’. “It ain’t to play games with you.’’
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Wentzday: Colts’ QB Shines Despite Loss to Ravens

If you’re a fan of the Indianapolis Colts, you experienced about every emotion possible Monday night. With the Colts leading 25-9 in the fourth quarter over the Baltimore Ravens, you’re probably thinking this would be the night the Colts turned the 2021 season around. Fast forward to the end of the game, you’re sitting speechless (or cursing) as quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown to wide receiver Marquise Brown in overtime, sealing a 31-25 victory for the Ravens.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Fantasy Week 7: Who Starts vs. 49ers?

The Indianapolis Colts are back in the national spotlight in Week 7 as they travel west to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. This week is the first bye-mageddon for fantasy football players with six teams taking their break, so navigating the waters is important this week.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts’ LB Darius Leonard the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Ravens

When talking about the Baltimore Ravens, the defense is no longer the first thing that is mentioned. While the Ravens still possess a very stout defense capable of taking over games, the main focus for opposing teams has turned to the electric quarterback. Lamar Jackson is one of the most...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts vs. Texans | Week 6 | Crunching Numbers

The Indianapolis Colts (2-4) got a huge win in front of their home crowd on Sunday, prevailing 31-3 over the Houston Texans (1-5). With a 28-point win, you can imagine there were plenty of standout individual performances wrapped up inside the overall team outcome. Let's dig into some of the...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

The Mechanics of Carson Wentz: Week 6 vs Houston Texans

The Indianapolis Colts had some fun this past Sunday, blowing out the Houston Texans 31-3 at home. While the Colts still have a long ways to go to salvage the season, this was a step in the right direction. The team was propelled by the play of their quarterback in...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts vs. Ravens: Week 5 Friday Injury Report

The Indianapolis Colts were back at it Friday for another day of practice as they prepare for their Monday Night Football showdown with the Baltimore Ravens. There is some optimism to be seen in the starting secondary as a couple of players continue to log practice time while the Ravens' starting offensive tackles both continue to miss practice.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. Ravens Matchup

After capturing their first win of the season last week, the Colts will once again face a tough test in the early part of 2021. Week Five sees the Colts traveling to Baltimore to take on the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Monday Night Football. This will be the Colts’ only appearance on MNF this year, and it is sure to be filled with fireworks.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts, Ravens Announce Inactives Ahead of Monday Night Football Matchup

It should be no surprise that starters Braden Smith, Kwity Paye and Rock Ya-Sin are out of Monday night's matchup. The Indianapolis Colts made it official ahead of kickoff as all three were listed on the inactives sheet. Smith, Paye and Ya-Sin were joined by new Colts' defensive tackle Khalil Davis, who was claimed on waivers early last week.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Ravens Showdown

When the NFL schedule was announced back in May, we all saw right away how difficult the Indianapolis Colts’ first five games would be. All five games would be against teams that won 10 games in 2020, four of which made the playoffs. It was going to be a tough road even if the Colts weren’t banged up.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
316
Followers
750
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy