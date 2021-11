Alexander Zverev will be up against Frances Tiafoe in the Final of the 2021 Erste Bank Open. Zverev is ranked 4th in the world while Tiafoe is the World No.49. Alexander Zverev has probably been the most consistent player this season after Novak Djokovic. He has reached three grand slam semifinals this season and also won the Gold medal at Tokyo Olympics. He won his second masters title of the season at Cincinnati and then reached the semifinal of the US Open after a Round of 16 exit at Wimbledon.

