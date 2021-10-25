CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian Stock Market: Bulls cheer China, Evergrande headlines

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian shares track Wall Street gains amid softer US Treasury yields. Evenrgrande restarts 16 cites after paying US bond coupons, PBOC stays defensive. Australia eyes booster shots, NZ markets are off. Firmer oil probes equity bulls amid a quiet start to the key week. Asian equities portray a positive...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
ECONOMY
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Mildly offered near 1.3650 as Brexit optimism battles pre-Fed, BOE anxiety

GBP/USD prints three-day downtrend near the mid-October levels. France halts fishing-linked sanctions on UK before Thursday’s meeting. BOE rate hike expectations jump to 100% amid strong inflation. Risk catalysts keep the driver’s seat amid a light calendar. GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.3650, down 0.09% intraday heading into...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar retreats modestly, investors move to sidelines ahead of key events

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, November 2:. The positive shift witnessed in market sentiment made it difficult for the dollar to preserve its strength at the start of the week but the currency’s losses against its major rivals remained relatively limited ahead of key central bank events. IHS Markit’s final revision to October Manufacturing PMI for the euro area and Germany will be featured in the European docket ahead of the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism data from the US. With European investors returning on Tuesday, investors will keep a close eye on the short-term bond yields and the flattening of the yield curves in major economies.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Japan’s Suzuki: The yen is weakening, will continue to watch FX moves

Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki acknowledged the ongoing depreciation in the yen but refrained from commenting on the forex levels, in his appearance on Tuesday.
WORLD
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD picks up bids to 1.1600 amid softer US Treasury yields

EUR/USD extends the week’s rebound amid cautious optimism. Downbeat US inflation expectations, stimulus hopes favor bulls amid a quiet session. Second readings of the EU, German PMIs may entertain traders before Wednesday’s Fed verdict. EUR/USD refreshes intraday top beyond 1.1600 ahead of Tuesday’s European session amid mixed concerns. Even so,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Without Chinese growth, inflation is set to fall, market implications

Chinese stimulus pulled the world from the 2008 financial crisis. Beijing's reluctance to help ailing construction companies is already weighing on growth. President XI's new "common prosperity" drive is a sign for things to come. Global inflation is set to subside, and central banks should let it pass. "We will...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

European markets set for a flat open as RBA stays on hold

Both markets in Europe and the US saw a positive start to November, with the FTSE100 pushing above 7,300 for the first time since February 2020, while US markets once again set new records, in a year that has seen the S&P500 set a new record high every month this year.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Equity indices trade mixed

Asia Market Update: Equity indices trade mixed; RBA ended YCC (as expected), Aussie yield curve steepens. - Nikkei 225 has remained modestly lower. - Japanese companies expected to report earnings include Nippon Steel and Japan Airlines; Fast Retailing due to issue monthly sales. - Japan markets are closed tomorrow (Nov...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Markets cautious as investors eye central banks

Asian shares were mixed on Tuesday as investors braced for a pivotal week, jampacked with key central bank meetings and economic reports from major economies. Currency markets are holding in tight ranges while gold prices rose slightly due to a softer dollar. European markets have opened this morning in mixed fashion, despite US stocks climbing to a record high in the previous session. Risk appetite may sour as market players look ahead to the Fed decision and US monthly non-farm payrolls report from a safe distance.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Wall Street rally, Japan election drive Asian shares higher

Stocks advanced in Asia on Monday, with Tokyo’s benchmark up 2.2% after the ruling Liberal Democrats won a stronger than expected majority in an election Sunday. Shares rose in all regional markets except Hong Kong. The regional gains followed further milestones on Wall Street where the three major indexes set records. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% and the Nasdaq closed 0.3% higher. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s coalition kept a comfortable majority in Sunday’s parliamentary election despite losing some seats as his weeks-old government grapples with a coronavirus-battered economy and regional security...
MARKETS
Reuters

Global stocks fall, U.S. dollar climbs on inflation worries

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Global equity markets dipped on Friday, while the U.S. dollar gained as rising consumer prices bolstered expectations of interest rate hikes even with data showing solid growth in U.S. consumer spending. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose...
BUSINESS
CNN

The stock market was more treat than trick in October

New York (CNN Business) — October may be notorious for big market crashes. But this month was more of a Rocktober than Shocktober for stocks. Despite some notable drops in big techs Friday following disappointing sales from Apple and Amazon, the broader market still finished October with healthy gains. The...
STOCKS
sanantoniopost.com

Asian stocks directionless Friday, Australian markets fares worst

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stocks were mixed on Friday despite new record closes on American markets overnight. The Australian stock market, surprisingly was the biggest loser, giving up 100.60 points or 1.30 percent to 7,639.10, after bond yields surged across the board. Traders anticipate the Reserve Bank of Australia may change its stance of maintaining official rates at 0.10 percent until 2024, as early as next week.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Evergrande Crisis All But Shuts Bond Market for China’s Junk Borrowers

Junk-bond issuance by China’s riskier companies has nearly ground to a halt, creating more challenges for the country’s real-estate developers that need to roll over more than $40 billion in dollar debt by the end of next year. Sales of new junk bonds in dollars by Chinese borrowers this month...
ECONOMY

