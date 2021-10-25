CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to get the Superchargers Bundles in Free Fire Gaming Dice?

By Sudip Kumar Sahoo
firstsportz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree Fire releases regular events for the players to participate in and get the rewards like cosmetics and more. Here is how to get the Superchargers Bundles in Free Fire Gaming Dice event. The Gaming Dice is a new lucky draw event that has received 4 great bundles in...

firstsportz.com

firstsportz.com

How To Get Soloist And Disc Jockey Crate In Free Fire For October 2021?

Garena Free Fire introduces new bundles and gun crates with special new characters and collaboration events. Here in this article, we will take a look at how you can get Soloist and Disc Jockey crate in Free Fire for October 2021. Garena introduces new and major events with every new...
IGN

Make An Amazing Game With This Effects Bundle

Whether you're a fan of iconic modern video game franchises like the legendary Fallout series, or you're a creative mind who sees the gaming landscape as an intriguing one — there are many avenues to pursue gaming content creation for people of all walks of life today. By seeking out the right tools, apps, and licenses, you can get producing in no time.
firstsportz.com

How to get Free Katana skins in Free Fire Diwali Top Up event?

A new Free Fire Diwali Top Up event has commenced in the game which offers Katana skin along with a Crossbow skin for free. This is the second top-up event of Diwali in which the first one offered Soloist (AK47) & Disc Jockey (M249) Gun Crates and Mind it Emote.
gamingonphone.com

Pokémon Unite: How to get Greedent for free

Spooky season has started in Pokémon Unite and the game is celebrating Halloween with a special event. The spooky update went live on 20th October 2021. As part of that event, players can obtain Greedent for free in Pokémon Unite. Greedent is a brand new defender pokemon that can also be acquired through the in-game store for 8000 Aeos Gold or 460 Aeos Gems.
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Dice Legacy Awards Trailer Released and Memories Update Announced

Ravenscourt presents a chic awards trailer Dice Legacy. As with this type of course, this offers a mix of game impressions and comments from the trade press. In addition, the free memory update is announced. At a time unspecified, this brings with it a lot of new content, as well as features and fixes that the community has asked for. Thanks to the update, the game then offers an “Active Pause System”, accessibility options and hotkeys, as well as “Memories” a completely new modifier system that activates after the game ends and offers a lot of variety and high replay value.
firstsportz.com

How To Get A Name Change Card In Free Fire Max For October 2021?

Garena Free Fire Max recently made its arrival on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. This much popularity has acquired them a huge audience. Here we will take a look at how to get a name change card in Free Fire Max for October 2021. Free Fire Players...
gamingonphone.com

Free Fire: List of Fist Skins available in the game

Free Fire is a mobile-based survival Battle Royale game that came out late in the year 2017. The game has a lot of beautiful skins available for almost anything. Be it the weapons, the backpack, the vehicles, the surfboard, etc. In a nutshell, most of the available objects that matter to the gameplay have got a huge variety of skins that are visually very pleasing to the eyes. The game recently came up with the concept of introducing skins for the fists available in the game. Though, unlike most of the other object skins, these fist skins don’t offer any perks or boosts and are solely to add materialistic value to the character’s appearance. Here we shall look into all the fist skins that are available in Free Fire for players across the globe.
firstsportz.com

How To Get Magnificent Mayur Loot Box For Free In Free Fire Diwali Event?

Garena Free Fire is celebrating Diwali with the new Diwali Events with exclusive new rewards. The title has introduced many new events and missions with special and exclusive rewards. Here in this article, we will take a look at how you can get Magnificent Mayur loot box for free in Free Fire Diwali Event.
firstsportz.com

How To Overplay Otho In Free Fire For October 2021?

Free Fire has the most diverse character roster in the mobile battle royale genre with unique abilities to help players on the battlefield. Here in this article, we will take a look at how you can overplay Otho in Free Fire for October 2021. There are 43 characters at present...
firstsportz.com

How to get Free Fire Diwali Sword of Honor (Katana) skins for free this week?

Free Fire Diwali Top Up event 2 has commenced in the game and this article will detail how players can get Free Fire Diwali Sword of Honor (Katana) skins for free this week. Garena Free Fire has seen a massive surge in its popularity and revenue which has led to a significant rise in its esports. The game was awarded the title of Most watched Mobile Game of 2021’s third quarter recently and has been nominated for Esports Game of the year 2021. Behind this successful progress and achievements, there are some aspects of the game that led the game to stand at where it is today. The uniqueness of game modes and continuous changes could be some potential aspects out of all.
firstsportz.com

How To Complete Come Home To Free Fire Event to get legendary gun skins and pet for free

Free Fire Diwali celebrations has brought a slew of new events into the game. Here, we will discuss how to complete ‘Come Home to Free Fire event’ to collect its rewards. Garena Free Fire has seen its popularity skyrocketing over the past few years. As a result, that massive surge in its popularity has led to a significant growth in its eSports, content creation related to the Garena’s ultimate Battle Royale. Apart from that, the game boasts a ton of cosmetics which lures players to play the game even more. The developers keep adding new items to the game and as part of Diwali celebrations, the game has received a series of new events. One of them is ‘Come Home to Free Fire event’ and here is a guide on how to complete it.
gamespew.com

Darling Indie Game Mutazione is Getting a Free ‘Penpal’ Update

Released in September 2019, Mutazione is a gorgeous and cosy adventure about adjusting to life on a strange new island. The game follows Kai during her time on the mysterious titular island of Mutazione. It’s the home of her grandfather, and he’s sick, so she’s come to spend some time with him. While on the island, Kai will also spend time with its other residents, forging friendships, exploring, and learning about how wonderful and carefree life can be.
firstsportz.com

How To Get The Prisoner Bundle In Free Fire From The New Red Light Green Light Mode?

Garena Free Fire offers many new in-game modes to follow the trend. The latest addition is Free Fire Red Light Green Light, a new game mode that is inspired by the popular Netflix Korean Drama series, Squid Game. Here in this article, we will take a look at how you can get the Prisoner Bundle in Free Fire from the new Red Light Green Light mode in Free Fire.
firstsportz.com

How to get the new Fortnite STARS Team Bundle in Season 8: List of all items

Players and Resident Evil fans have received its new Fortnite STARS Team Bundle. It is the latest inclusion alongside many already existing crossover bundles in the item shop. These bundles aren’t as widely recognized as the icon series skins, but they do serve the purpose of having a collection after a certain character. They contain cosmetics that these individuals prefer to use in a Fortnite game and are fan-approved. The article talks about the recently introduced Fortnite STARS Team Bundle in the item shop and how players can get them.
firstsportz.com

Top 5 Best Character Bundles In Free Fire For October 2021

Garena Free Fire offers players a bunch of cosmetics and costume bundles to choose from as per their taste. However, players need to buy them using Diamonds either from the in-game store or from the event itself. Other than this each character has their own special character bundle which can be equipped by that particular character only.
firstsportz.com

AS Gaming vs Total Gaming: Who Is Best In Free Fire For October 2021?

Garena’s mobile battle royale title Free Fire is the most popular game in the respective genre. This popularity has amassed a huge community of content creators. AS Gaming vs Total Gaming are the two most popular content creators and streamers in the Indian Free Fire community. AS Gaming is arguably...
makeuseof.com

How to Get Free Games on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store is a controversial proposition because it's the exclusive place to buy certain PC games. Some gamers believe that exclusivity is harmful because it means that one retailer can set the rules. However, if there's one thing everyone can agree on, it's that free games are great....
