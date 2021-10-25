The Conversation Yearbook 2021: the essays that put us on the map in our first 10 years

Let’s face it: a chasm separates the experience of reading on a screen and giving yourself over to a good book. That’s why, to celebrate the first 10 years of The Conversation, we’ve collected 50 of our best written pieces into a special volume titled: No, You’re Not Entitled to Your Opinion: And 49 Other Essays That Got the World Talking .

The collection spans global news over the past decade including Brexit, the election of Donald Trump and the #metoo and Black Lives Matter movements, as well as timeless and powerful essays that put The Conversation on the map.

These engaging articles have been drawn from every edition of The Conversation around the world. They will stick in your mind and provide insight into the major events and ideas of the past ten years.

Join us in your closest capital city

We’ll be hosting four book launches this year and we hope to see you there!

Adelaide

Join Jane Howard, our Deputy Section Editor: Arts + Culture, and a panel of Conversation experts: Dr Alice Gorman , internationally recognised leader in the field of space archaeology (Flinders University); Professor Adrian Esterman , Chair of Biostatistics and Epidemiology (University of South Australia) and Rick Sarre , Emeritus Professor of Law and Criminal Justice (University of South Australia) as they discuss the highlights and lowlights of 2021 and take an expert punt at what 2022 will hold.

Where: This event will be presented LIVE in the University of South Australia’s Allan Scott Auditorium in partnership with The Bob Hawke Prime Ministerial Centre.

When: 6.00pm, Thursday 4 November 2021

Canberra

Join Michelle Grattan , Chief Political Correspondent at The Conversation and Peter Martin , Business and Economy Editor, as they as they discuss the highlights and lowlights of 2021 with Dr Caroline Fisher , Associate Professor, Communication, News & Media Research Centre, University of Canberra.

Where: Online

When: 12.30 pm AEDT, 10 November 2021

Hobart

Join a panel of Conversation experts: Henry Reynolds , one of Australia’s most recognised historians; Professor Greg Lehman , a well-known Tasmanian art historian, curator, essayist and commentator on identity and place; and Professor David Bowma , an expert in pyrogeography and fire science, in a broad-ranging discussion about the events that shaped our nation with Dr Natasha Cica , honorary professor at the Australian National University.

Where: RACV Hotel, 154-156 Collins Street, Hobart

When: 5.30pm Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Brisbane

Join The Conversation Australia & New Zealand’s Executive Editor, Liz Minchin as she discusses the year that’s been with Associate Professor Martin Crotty , Dr Peter Ellerton and Ella Donald .

Where LIVE at Avid Reader Bookshop, 193 Boundary Street, West End or Online

When 6.30-7.30pm Tuesday, 25 November 2021

