Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on intraday gains beyond $1,800

Markets took a constructive start for the new week/month yesterday. The US majors (Dow, S&P, Nasdaq) closed at record levels. The EuroStoxx 50 set a new cycle top. Positive earnings are part of the story. Markets remain fairly confident that central bankers will be able to strike a good balance between addressing the inflation acceleration without killing growth, with the Fed, the BoE and several smaller CB’s holding key policy meetings later this week. The US manufacturing ISM also provided some comfort. The headline index declined only marginally from 61.1 to 60.8. Supply disruptions still complicate production. Prices paid remained at a very elevated level (85.7). Orders eased, but production growth remained at a high level (59.3) while job creation improved (52.0 from 50.2) despite a persistent mismatch between supply and demand for labour. At the end of the day, US yields changed less than one basis point for the 2y/10y sector. The 30y yield rose 2.5 bps. This apparent calm masked a sharp rise in real yields (10y +7.75 bps) and a more or less similar decline in inflation expectations. The German yield curve steepened (-2.4 bps 2y vs +3.2 bps for the 30y). Swings in real yields/inflation expectations were more modest than in the US. Still, the German 10y real yield stays well north of -2% (-1.97% vs a low near -2.21% last week). The dollar yesterday showed a rather ‘inconsistent’ pattern. The rise in US real yields didn’t help the US currency. Also the impact from a constructive risk sentiment was not that straight forward. EUR/USD regained modest ground after Friday’s battering (close 1.1606). USD/JPY couldn’t hold on to intraday gains and closed little changed at 114. Sterling lost further ground, especially against the euro as markets ponder the pace and timing of BoE interest rate hikes (close 0.849).

