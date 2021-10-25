Youngkin's school warnings intensify GOP's suburban push

McKENNEY — It was not completely "full service" because Glenn Youngkin could not find a squeegee to wash the windshields. Nor did he take a look under the hoods. But he did take time to pump gasoline — and campaign enthusiasm — Tuesday morning at the Flat Rock Grocery Market outside this Dinwiddie County town. Virginia's Republican gubernatorial nominee picked this remote rural spot several miles from Interstate 85 to announce that if he elected governor next month, he will push to suspend for 12 months Virginia's gasoline tax that jumped five cents last year to 21.2 cents per gallon, and to 26.2 cents this year. In subsequent years, the rate would be adjusted according to inflation.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO