Have You Ever Been on the Sullivan Catskills Dove Trail?

We ❤ Hyde Park, New York. As far as history in the United States goes Hyde Park, New York is covered from one end to the other with all kinds of factual things. Hyde Park was the hometown of the 32nd President of the United States, FDR and his family called Hyde Park home for many years and within the town, there are numerous sites visitors can visit to take in all kinds of history including the place FDR called home, Springwood. The Franklin D. Roosevelt National Historic Site located at 4097 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park, is now a museum that anyone can visit according to Wikipedia. Both Franklin D. Roosevelt and Eleanor Roosevelt are buried in the rose garden at Springwood.

