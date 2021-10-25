CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Monday Newspaper

By New York Law Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this edition of their Trial Advocacy column, Ben Rubinowitz and Evan Torgan explore issues which...

Law.com

Ethical Considerations on Appeal

In their Appellate Practice column, Thomas Newman and Steven Ahmuty Jr. caution attorneys that their ethical obligations do not come to an end when an appealable order or judgment is entered against their client in the trial court. Most New York attorneys are familiar with Part §130, Costs and Sanctions,...
LAW
illinois.edu

What a shrinking newspaper costs a community

Some version of the newspaper known today as The State-Journal Register has been published in Springfield and Sangamon County since 1831. It shared stories of fisticuffs in the state legislature and carried ads for elixirs and miracle cures. It reported on an ambitious local attorney and politician, named Abraham Lincoln — and in more recent years, spanned the continent to explore how immigrants from Mexico transformed Beardstown, which had been all white — that work was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Ellsworth American

American named Newspaper of the Year

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth American on Oct. 22 was named New England Newspaper of the Year at the New England Newspaper Conference. The American placed first in its circulation class for weekly newspapers with a circulation over 5,000. Runners-up in the category, earning the title of Distinguished Newspapers, were the Martha’s Vineyard Times, the Inquirer and Mirror of Nantucket, Mass., and Seven Days of Burlington, Vt.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Law.com

Judicial Ethics Opinion 21-97

The Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics declined to comment on the appropriate scope of disclosure of a recusing judge under Judiciary Law § 9, as this is a legal question beyond its jurisdiction. The Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics responds to written inquiries from New York state’s approximately 3,600 judges...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘The impact is catastrophic’: Justice Sotomayor sounds alarm on Supreme Court refusal to block abortion law

US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has warned that the impact of the high court’s latest refusal to block a ban on abortions at six weeks of pregnancy in Texas is “catastrophic”.The nation’s high court agreed to fast track a review of the law, with the court beginning arguments in the case on 1 November. But the ban will remain in effect, the court ruled on 22 October.Justice Sotomayor wrote in a seven-page opinion that she “cannot capture the totality of this harm in these pages” and criticised the court’s apparent flattening of constitutional rights protected under the landmark...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IBTimes

Senator Tom Cotton Slammed After Demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland ‘Resign In Disgrace’

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton is facing backlash on social media after demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland to resign during a Judiciary Committee hearing. On Wednesday, Garland, at times, got into heated exchanges with Republicans during the hearing over a memo encouraging the Justice Department to monitor threats of violence made against school boards.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Trial Advocacy#The New York Law Journal
The Conversation U.S.

Gun rights at the Supreme Court: Justices will consider if the fundamental right to keep a gun at home applies to carrying weapons in public

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Nov. 3, 2021, on a clear question: Does the constitutional right to possess a gun extend outside the home? The answer may alter gun regulations in many states. The crux of the issue before the court is captured by a debate that Thomas Jefferson had with himself at the time of the founding. When Jefferson was drafting a proposed constitution for his home state of Virginia in June 1776, he suggested a clause that read “No freeman shall ever be debarred the use of arms.” In the second draft, he added in brackets,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kurv.com

Supreme Court Won’t Hear Case Involving Transgender Rights

(AP) — The Supreme Court is declining to wade into a case involving transgender rights and leaving in place a lower court decision against a Catholic hospital that wouldn’t allow a transgender man to have a hysterectomy there. The high court turned away the case Monday without comment, as is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Walked Straight Into the Legitimacy Trap

The Supreme Court is struggling with a “legitimacy crisis.” According to the polls, Americans have lost confidence in the branch that requires public confidence to exercise power. Several of the justices see the legitimacy of the court as an existential matter that demands blame-shifting. According to Justice Samuel Alito, the media and liberal law professors are responsible. According to Justice Clarence Thomas, the press are wholly to blame. According to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the partisan press is culpable. And according to Justice Stephen Breyer, partisan politics itself is to blame. It should surprise nobody, then, that according to the draft report issued by 36-ish members (at least one has resigned) of President Joe Biden’s blue-ribbon commission to evaluate the court, absolutely nobody is to blame.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Now the Supreme Court will decide what it means to ‘bear’ arms

The Supreme Court’s nine fine minds are about to ponder the meaning of a verb. What they decide will have important state and municipal policy consequences. How they decide — their reasoning — might have momentous implications for how the current court construes the Constitution. Opinions to start the day,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

