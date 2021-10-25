Arnold & Porter Continues to Deepen Roster of SDNY Talent

ADVANCING RETREATS - Law firm leaders are most certainly hoping for full in-person partner retreats in 2022. But they also recognize that not having a virtual backup plan is, as noted Big Law expert Jamiroquai might say, virtual insanity. As Law.com’s Patrick Smith reports, the events of last summer have ingrained in firm leaders an important lesson about trying to predict the future: “It is a foolish undertaking,” Akin Gump’s Kim Koopersmith said. Still, optimism over the possibility of bringing everyone together in real life is growing. “We are full speed ahead to do a regular partner retreat in May,” Bob Bodian, managing partner at Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, said. “And we have every expectation that is going to happen.”
