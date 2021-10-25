CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold & Porter Continues to Deepen Roster of SDNY Talent

By Bruce Love
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Kim Krouse has joined Arnold & Porter's white-collar practice. Krouse has spent the last four years at SDNY and was previously a judge advocate for the Marines. The former prosecutor is one of many SDNY...

