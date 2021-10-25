CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Wentz & Colts handle 49ers on SNF to improve to 3-4

By Neil Vierzba
KFYR-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO, C.A. (KFYR) - The Indianapolis Colts inched closer to the...

www.kfyrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Notable Quarterback Monday

The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback. Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Tony Dungy shares honest opinion on Carson Wentz

Tony Dungy spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and he won a Super Bowl with them thanks in large part to his relationship with quarterback Peyton Manning. So he knows a thing or two about what works to win with the Colts. On paper, he...
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers Star Has Blunt Message For Jimmy Garoppolo

Former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley blasted Jimmy Garoppolo for his performance against the Colts on Sunday night. We may be nearing the end of the Garoppolo era in the Bay Area. He was pretty awful on Sunday night (16 of 27 for 181 yards and one touchdown with two picks and one fumble) during the 49ers’ 30-18 loss to the Colts. San Francisco, meanwhile, is now 2-4 after starting the season with Super Bowl aspirations.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
FanSided

Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Who's winning the Carson Wentz trade? Dissecting how the Colts and Eagles are faring since blockbuster deal

One of the boldest moves of the 2021 offseason saw the Indianapolis Colts send the No. 84 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, plus a conditional draft pick in the 2022 draft to the Philadelphia Eagles for Carson Wentz. (The pick becomes a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75% of the team's snaps and is a second-rounder otherwise.) Indy has been searching for a long-term answer at quarterback since the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck, and after cycling through Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers, the team landed on Wentz.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles sign former Colts WR to practice squad

The Eagles on Monday signed former Colts wide receiver Deon Cain to their practice squad. He replaces 2020 Eagles receiving leader Travis Fulgham, released from the practice squad a week earlier. Cain, 25, was the Colts’ 6th-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2018 and he spent a year and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Titans#San Francisco#American Football#Wentz Colts#Snf#Kfyr#The Indianapolis Colts
FanSided

2021 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 9

NFL picks and score predictions for Week 9 as the 2021 season continues on. Please don’t be discouraged by the fact that we’re nearly midway through the 2021 NFL season. There are still another 10 weeks to go before the playoffs begin, and this upcoming weekend of action promises to be just as chaotic and exhilarating as the eight that came before it.
NFL
New York Post

Jimmy Garoppolo’s ‘worst’ week: Mocked by Mannings, ripped by 49ers legend

Jimmy Garoppolo has had about as bad a week as one can have while still keeping their job. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Garoppolo would start on Sunday against the Bears, but did so in perhaps the least certain terms possible. After losing to the Colts, 30-18, on Sunday night, Shanahan said it was Jimmy G’s “worst game” of the season (he went for 181 yards, a touchdown, two interceptions and a lost fumble).
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

How to Watch: Colts @ 49ers

Don't miss the Colts vs 49ers Watch Party at Pins Mechanical Co. in Downtown Indy! GET DETAILS HERE. The Indianapolis Colts will travel to San Francisco to face the 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 7. The game time is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 24, at Levi's Stadium.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thedraftnetwork.com

Colts vs 49ers SNF Betting Trends

(Line: -4, O/U: 44) Among the relevant trends here, the Colts are 27-24-3 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $60 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Indianapolis also enjoyed robust ATS marks when playing on the road (15-10-2, $400), kicking off in the Pacific Time Zone (2-0, $200), and facing NFC opponents (10-3-1, $670). The numbers for 2021 are encouraging, as well, with the Colts tallying a 4-2 overall ATS record ($180), 2-1 ATS on the road ($90), and 2-0 ATS versus opponents with a losing record ($200). After six weeks of play, the Colts offense ranks 11th overall in rushing offense (averaging 124.2 ground yards per week), 15th in total offense (367.5 yards per game), 16th in passing offense (243.3 yards per week), and 19th in scoring offense (23.2 points per week).
NFL
49erswebzone

DeForest Buckner on 49ers with Trey Lance: ‘You kind of get that Baltimore Ravens kind of vibe’

255 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jimmy Garoppolo will probably start when the San Francisco 49ers host DeForest Buckner and the Indianapolis Colts at Levi's Stadium this weekend. For Buckner, it will be his first time stepping into the stadium since the 49ers traded him to the Colts last year.
NFL
chatsports.com

49ers – Colts live blog

This is the live blog for the 49ers Week 7 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. I will provide updates and analysis throughout the game.
NFL
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Levi’s Stadium set for a significant soaking before, during 49ers-Colts SNF game

SANTA CLARA – A rare rainstorm is forecast to accompany the 49ers’ game Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts in a 5:20 p.m. kickoff. How rare? Since Levi’s Stadium opened in 2014, the 49ers have hosted only three memorable games with rain: a November 2016 loss to the New England Patriots, a November 2017 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and a December 2018 win over the Seahawks.
NFL
ninernoise.com

49ers vs. Colts: 3 key Niners who’ll make all the difference in Week 7

49ers -4.5 There have been a lot of question marks for the 49ers in an inconsistent 2021 season, and these players need to find the answers in Week 7. It’s time for the San Francisco 49ers to turn things around. With an extra week of rest, they have no excuse not to come out of Week 7 with a 3-3 record and a win over Indianapolis.
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers 18, Colts 30: Grades

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just lost 30-18 at home coming off a Bye week to the Indianapolis Colts, who aren't even good. Which means the 49ers aren't good, either. Their record is 2-4 and they've lost four games in a row. They've also 10 of their past 11 home games, which is hard to fathom. Here are their grades for their latest dud.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy