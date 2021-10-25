CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HSBC 3Q profit up 74%, beats estimates, announces up to US$2 billion buy-back

By Anshuman Daga, Lawrence White
theedgemarkets.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE/LONDON (Oct 25): HSBC Holdings reported a 74% rise in third quarter profit, beating market expectations, as the Asia-focussed bank released cash set aside for expected bad loans that have not materialised. It also announced a share buyback of up to $2 billion, as it continues to return excess...

www.theedgemarkets.com

abc17news.com

Nokia 3Q profit beats expectations despite chip shortage

HELSINKI (AP) — Wireless and fixed-network equipment maker Nokia has reported third-quarter profit above analyst expectations on increasing sales of 5G technology and trimmed costs. But the company warned on Thursday that the global shortage of semiconductors clouded the market outlook and could hamper growth. The Finland-based company reported net profit of 463 million euros ($537 million) for the July-September period in comparison to 305 million euros a year earlier. Sales were up 2% at 5.4 billion euros. CEO Pekka Lundmark said the third-quarter results showed the company “delivered another great quarter” driven by its increased investments in 5G technology. He noted that the uncertainty around semiconductors limited the outlook for the fourth quarter and into 2022.
BUSINESS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

3M profits flatten, but beat Wall Street estimates

Rising inflation and supply chain woes are buffeting 3M and manufacturers around the world. Still, the Maplewood-based giant managed to post better than expected third quarter profits Tuesday. "In the face of continued global challenges, the3Mteam executed well and delivered broad-based organic growth, along with strong margins and cash flow,"...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
abc17news.com

UPS Q3 earnings beat estimates as revenue grows 9%

ATLANTA (AP) — United Parcel Service Inc. on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.33 billion. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.65. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.71 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.52 per share. The package delivery service posted revenue of $23.18 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.61 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

UPS delivers profit, revenue beat on e-commerce demand

United Parcel Service reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue on Tuesday, bolstered by strong e-commerce demand that has allowed the delivery firm to raise shipping prices and cherry-pick more profitable customers. The company also raised its full-year adjusted operating margin target to about 13% from about 12.7%, ahead of the...
MARKETS
Seattle Times

UPS profit tops estimates on pricing, e-commerce strength

United Parcel Service rode higher prices and strong delivery demand driven by e-commerce to post profit that topped analysts’ expectations. UPS and rival FedEx Corp. have been grappling with hefty volume since the pandemic hit last year. Both have aggressively raised prices to offset the expense of handling more residential deliveries, which have grown faster than more-profitable commercial packages.
INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

US auto retailer AutoNation beats profit estimates on surging car prices

BENGALURU (Oct 21): AutoNation Inc on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and unveiled an additional US$1 billion share buy-back programme, as the largest US auto retailer benefitted from surging car prices on tight inventories. Consumer preference for personal transportation since the pandemic outbreak and a global chip shortage that...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Anthem ups 2021 outlook after profit beat on lower costs

(Reuters) -Anthem Inc raised its earnings forecast for 2021 on Wednesday after the second-largest U.S. health insurer beat third-quarter profit estimates on the back of lower-than-expected medical costs. Anthem forecast 2021 adjusted profit to exceed $25.85 per share, raising its outlook for the third time this year. Earlier, the insurer...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Clorox stock gains after earnings beat, CEO expresses confidence in full-year outlook

Shares of Clorox Inc. were up more than 5% in after-hours trading Monday after the maker of cleaning supplies and other household products topped expectations for its latest quarter and expressed confidence in its full-year forecast despite a "volatile" environment. Clorox posted fiscal first-quarter net income of $142 million, or $1.14 a share, down from $415 million, or $3.22 a share, in the year-prior quarter. The company attributed the decline mainly to its lower gross margins and sales, as well as to a "one-time, non-cash remeasurement gain in the year-ago quarter related to the company's investment in the Kingdom...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Blackblaze eyes $100 million in IPO proceeds

Data management software company Backblaze Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to sell 6.25 million shares of Class A common stock at $15 to $17 per share in its upcoming initial public offering. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol BLZE. At the midpoint of the range, Blackblaze will raise $100 million with lead underwriters Oppenheimer & Co., William Blair and Raymond James. The company will have 28.55 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding after the IPO, with a market cap of about $457 million, based on a share price of $16. Blackblaze reported a net loss of $6.1 million on revenue of $31.5 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $1.35 million and revenue of $25.4 million in the year-ago period. TMT Investments PLC will own about 16% of the voting power of the company's stock once it goes public.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Goldman Sachs offers new way for investors to bet on SPACs — sources

(Nov 1): Goldman Sachs Group Inc has come up with a new offering that allows investors to bet on special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), its latest attempt to capitalize on the dealmaking trend, people familiar with the matter said. The product is structured as a two-year bond that pays interest...
STOCKS

