CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

HSBC’s reported pre-tax profit was $5.4 billion in the third quarter — beating expectations

stockxpo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHSBC building in the Canary Wharf district of London, U.K. HSBC said Monday its reported pre-tax profit came in at $5.4 billion in the third quarter of 2021 — beating expectations. Analysts had expected the Asia-focused bank to...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
froggyweb.com

StanChart third-quarter profit doubles, beats market forecasts

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Standard Chartered’s third-quarter pre-tax profit doubled from a year earlier, beating market forecasts, as the emerging markets-focused lender rode a recovery in pandemic-hit markets. Statutory pretax profit for the bank, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, jumped to $996 million in July-September, from $435 million a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
AFP

BoE eyes first rate rise since 2018 as inflation surges

The Bank of England could this week raise its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to rein in surging inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, analysts say. Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike borrowing costs from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent at a regular policy meeting on Thursday. Other central banks across the globe have recently tightened policy to cool soaring prices and still more are considering following suit. Monetary policymakers must also decide whether to taper huge emergency cash stimulus support that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Bank#Global Economy#Asia#Uk#Amber Hill Capital#Cnbc
stockxpo.com

Shares of Singapore’s top banks jump ahead of third-quarter earnings release

SINGAPORE — Shares of Singapore’s top banks jumped in the lead-up to their third-quarter earnings release this week as the global economic recovery gains momentum. OCBC and UOB are scheduled to kick off third-quarter earnings season for Singapore-listed banks on Wednesday, while DBS is expected to report on Friday. DBS...
WORLD
The Independent

Saudi Aramco sees third-quarter income rise to $30.4 billion

The world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco reported $30.4 billion in third-quarter net income on Sunday, bolstered by a surge in oil prices and recovery in demand as the coronavirus pandemic eases. Saudi Arabia’s majority state-owned oil giant Aramco said its net income more than doubled from $11.8 billion during the same three-month period a year earlier. Last year’s figure came after profits plunged dramatically as global coronavirus lockdowns slammed oil prices.Aramco CEO Amin Nasser described the company’s third-quarter results as “exceptional,” a result of “increased economic activity in key markets and a rebound in energy demand." He...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

NatWest shares drop despite beating pre-tax profit expectations

NatWest was unable to cross the hurdles that the market had set for it despite shooting through expectations in the third quarter of the year.Following strong results from its peers, the bank did not impress shareholders with a pre-tax operating profit that was nearly 60% higher than analysts had predicted.Shares in the company dropped by 4.5% as markets opened on Friday, despite these seemingly strong results.“Having seen decent numbers from Lloyds and Barclays, expectations were high for NatWest Group’s third quarter numbers today,” said CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson.“NatWest’s share price has been a notable outperformer so far...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
CNBC

Nokia's quarterly profit beats on 5G demand

Net sales up 2% to 5.4 billion euros versus 5.3 billion last year. Profit up to 633 million euros from 486 million last year. Nokia reported a stronger-than-expected third-quarter operating profit on Thursday on higher demand for 5G gear, but warned the global shortage of semiconductors would hit its supply chain.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Nokia third-quarter profit beats expectations despite chip shortage

Wireless and fixed network equipment maker Nokia has reported third-quarter profit above analyst expectations on increasing sales of 5G technology and trimmed costs, but the company warned that the global shortage of semiconductors made the market outlook foggy and could hamper growth.The Espoo, Finland-based company reported net profit of 463 million euros (£390 million) for the July-September period in comparison to 305 million euros a year earlier. Sales were up 2% at 5.4 billion euros.Chief executive Pekka Lundmark said the third-quarter results showed the company “delivered another great quarter” driven by its increased investments in 5G technology.He noted that the...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Comcast beats expectations for revenue, earnings and internet customers in third quarter

Comcast's third-quarter earnings beat analyst expectations on the top and bottom lines. The company reported 300,000 net additions for high-speed internet customers, which was slightly ahead of expectations. NBCUniversal saw nearly 58% revenue growth. Comcast reported third-quarter earnings results before the bell Thursday that beat analyst expectations on the top...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Alphabet Reports Better-Than-Expected Quarterly Profit and Revenue

Alphabet topped analysts expectations on the top and bottom lines. CFO Ruth Porat said Apple's privacy changes had a "modest impact on YouTube revenues." The company's shares were little changed after the results. Alphabet reported profit and earnings for the third quarter that topped analysts' estimates. The company's shares were...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

McDonald's profit and sales rise, beating expectations

McDonald's Corp. shares rose nearly 3% in Wednesday premarket trading after the fast-food giant reported third-quarter earnings and sales that beat expectations. Net income totaled $2.150 billion, or $2.86 per share, up from $1.763 billion, or $2.35 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.76 was ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.46. Sales of $6.201 billion were up from $5.418 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $6.050 billion. Global comparable sales rose 12.7% with the U.S. up 9.6%. The FactSet consensus was for a 10% rise. International operated markets, which includes the U.K. and France, was up 13.9% and international developmental licensed markets, which includes Japan and China, were up 16.7%. McDonald's stock has gained 10.2% for the year to date while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 16.8% for the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
invezz.com

HSBC stock prediction as pre-tax profit jumps 76%

HSBC shares on Monday advanced 1.52% after announcing its most recent quarterly results. Pre-tax profit for the quarter including other items increased by 76% to $5.4 billion from $3.07 billion. HSBC shares trade at an exciting P/E ratio of 13.45. On Monday, HSBC Holdings Plc (LON:HSBA) shares edged higher 1.52%...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Hasbro Reports Third-Quarter Earnings Beat on Strong Digital Sales

Hasbro (HAS) - Get Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Report on Tuesday reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings as its recent focus on digital gaming and entertainment continues to add to the toymaker's top and bottom lines. The seller of Monopoly, Play-doh and Nerf products said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Michelin's third-quarter sales beat expectations

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - French tyre maker Michelin reported better-than expected third quarter sales on Monday, thanks to sustained demand from truck makers and its specialty businesses. The group, which makes tyres used in cars, aircraft, bicycles and industrial equipment, said sales totalled 6 billion euros ($6.98 billion) for...
BUSINESS
WREG

Barclays CEO steps down over Epstein report by UK regulators

LONDON (AP) — The chief executive of British bank Barclays stepped down Monday following a report by United Kingdom regulators into his past links with the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Jes Staley has previously said he “deeply regrets” his relationship with Epstein, who killed himself at a federal jail in New York […]
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy