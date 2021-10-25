Storm fallout cancels Monday classes around the Sound

Sunday’s storm and the expected heavy wind on Monday has schools proactively canceling classes around the Sound.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Bellevue School District: Closed due to power outages, No activity bus runs. Median Elementary School Only....No school at Medina Elementary School for all grades.

Issaquah School District: Issaquah High, Issaquah Middle, Clark Elementary, Gibson Ek, ACT are closed Monday due to no power.

--King’s Schools in Seattle is closed Monday due to power outages.

Lake Washington School District: Tesla STEM High School and Alcott Elementary are closed. No day care at these sites. All other schools open and operating on normal schedules.

North Beach School District: 2 Hours Late. Pacific Beach Elementary ONLY: The lights are back on! Thanks PUD. Start time @ 11am. Ocean Shores ES and North Beach MS/HS are on time!!! Bundle up and stay safe/warm!

Northshore School District: Closed due to power outages. Cottage Lake, Hollywood Hill, Kenmore Elementary, Maywood Hills - NO before or after school activities.

--The Northwest School for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Children in Seattle is closed due to power outages. All classes are canceled Monday.

Ocosta School District: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Ocean Beach School District: 2 Hours Late. No zero hour at Ilwaco High School.

--Olympia Waldorf School has canceled classes. There is no kindergarten or preschool, and all classes and aftercare are canceled Monday.

Orting School District: Closed due to power outages.

Rainier Christian School District: Rainier Christian Middle School and Rainier Christian High School closed. The shuttle pick up for KVE elementary students is running on time at the camp location.

Snoqualmie Valley School District: Snoqualmie Elementary School - CLOSED for power outage. No preschool, STREAM or food services. More Info Here.

Toledo School District: All campuses closed. Power outage.

This story will be updated as we’re made aware of cancellations from additional schools.

