I grew up in Wales and consider myself Welsh, but I have lived in London – my birthplace – for 18 years, more than half my life. If you include periods spent living in France and Italy, my time living in Wales shrinks further still. Like many of my friends and classmates, I left when I was 18, and it would be a lie if I said that I wasn’t desperate to go. I wanted a “big life”, and felt that I needed to be in a big city to achieve that. Despite this, I still feel Welsh; identity can be a knotty thing. If you pressed me I suppose I would say that I’m “London Welsh”, part of the diaspora that has made the English capital our home.

