Congress & Courts

Talking Points: Rep. Ilhan Omar Talks ‘Build Back Better’ Plan

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden's big domestic agenda includes proposals for...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Rep. Ilhan Omar behind legislation for new special envoy to fight Islamophobia

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., wants to help the federal government tackle Islamophobia on a global scale — drawing on longstanding efforts to track and counter antisemitism worldwide. Omar is cosponsoring a bill, dubbed the Combating International Islamophobia Act, that would require the State Department to create a special envoy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Meghan McCain on Calling Out Lindsey Graham: ‘I Will Defend My Life, and He Doesn’t Get to Speak for Me’

Meghan McCain said Thursday she felt she had to call out Senator Lindsey Graham because “he doesn’t get to speak for me.”. McCain continued to reflect on her time at The View with Fox News’ Guy Benson on his radio program Thursday. The two of them discussed the daytime show’s current search for a new conservative co-host and what advice McCain would give them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Suspicious package sent to Rep Ilhan Omar carried threatening note ‘the patriarchy will rise again’

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was reportedly sent a strange and threatening package in the mail on Tuesday, prompting a police response.According to Ms Omar, someone sent a package to her office that contained a "suspicious substance" and threatening note. "The Patriarchy will rise again. Merry f****** Christmas," the note read. Ms Omar said that the authorities were notified and that she and her team were unharmed. "Everyone on our team is okay. We reported the package to Capitol Police and they determined it to be safe," she wrote. Politico reported that the US Capitol Police responded to the scene and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Fiscal Times

Biden Presses Democrats to Pass $1.85 Trillion Build Back Better Plan

President Joe Biden went to Capitol Hill Thursday with an urgent message for lawmakers still debating his domestic agenda: “We badly need a vote.”. Aiming to unify Democrats behind a slimmed-down, $1.85 trillion version of his Build Back Better plan, Biden delayed a trip to Europe by a few hours to plead with House Democrats to embrace the proposal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Manchin wavers on Biden's plan, Democrats vow to push ahead

WASHINGTON -- Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin wavered Monday on his support for President Joe Biden's sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, but Democratic leaders vowed to push ahead, with initial voting possible on the bill and a related $1 trillion infrastructure package in the House this week. The West Virginia...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Detroit News

Tlaib joins Michigan activists to push Biden Build Back Better plan

Detroit — Staci Lowry thinks children like her youngest daughter, Bailey, are one of the reasons families in Michigan and the United States need funding for special education, child care and school facilities. "Our children deserve to go to a school where they can learn in safe spaces, in healthy...
MICHIGAN STATE
AFP

Manchin dashes hopes of quick action on Biden's agenda

A US senator with a critical role in shaping Joe Biden's legislative agenda dashed hopes Monday of the spending package at its core being signed quickly into law -- saying he needed time to mull the economic impacts. A visibly frustrated Joe Manchin blasted Democratic House colleagues for holding a cross-party infrastructure bill "hostage" in a bid to win his support for the larger $1.75 trillion social welfare plan. Known as Build Back Better, the potentially transformational overhaul of health care, education, climate policy and taxation has no Republican support, meaning it has to pass along party lines by a process known as "reconciliation" and cannot lose Manchin or any other Democrat in the 50-50 Senate. "The political games have to stop... Holding this (infrastructure) bill hostage is not going to work in getting my support for the reconciliation bill," the Manchin, 74, told reporters in Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Infrastructure bill could be done 'well before' Build Back Better, confirms Rep. Jayapal

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) told CNN's John Berman that her caucus is ready to pass both parts of President Biden's sweeping economic agenda — the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure framework, as well as the Build Back Better act — the former of which she believes will likely be done "well before" the latter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
foxbangor.com

Build Back Better Rally at Rep. Jared Golden’s office

BANGOR — As Congress continues to negotiate details of the Build Back Better Better Plan, students and activists met in front of Rep. Jared Golden’s office in downtown Bangor to demand critical investments be included as a part of the spending package. The investments they’re pushing for include clean energy...
BANGOR, ME
Vanity Fair

Fox News Would Like to Make It Clear That Tucker Carlson’s Deranged January 6 Show Is Not on Fox News

On Sunday, The Washington Post released a major investigative project on the January 6 Capitol attack, revealing that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies received numerous tips warning of the riot but still failed to prevent it. As is his wont, Tucker Carlson took this personally. The Fox News star claimed that the Post’s exposé was published to counter his Patriot Purge documentary series, whose first part became available on Fox’s streaming platform, Fox Nation, on Monday morning. The series portrays the Capitol riot as a “false flag” operation orchestrated by federal officials to target Trump supporters.
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Fox News Is Now Warning Viewers That Biden Could Send Them to Guantanamo Bay Over School Board Protests

There are two ways to tell that Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich takes his job very seriously and should be trusted by news outlets to educate millions of Americans about sensitive issues. One is that he shortens “attorney general” to “general” in his Twitter handle, as if serving as Arizona’s top legal official confers some sort of military acumen or relevance. The other is this: You want the nunchucks. You got the nunchucks. pic.twitter.com/fu4MlJEUN1 — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) October 15, 2021 Serious politician that he is, Fox News invited Brnovich on the air Monday to discuss what could happen to parents who are voicing their...
EDUCATION

