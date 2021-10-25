CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MA

Stretch and Flex at Pierce House with Terri

lincolntown.org
 8 days ago

This fitness class helps seniors maintain their strength, flexibility & independence with both...

www.lincolntown.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MedicineNet.com

What Are Shoulder Stretches?

Shoulder stretches can help relieve pain and stiffness in tight shoulders, which are a common problem among most adults. Stretching is a great way to improve flexibility and mobility and prevent injury. 6 shoulder stretches to relieve tight muscles. 1. Crossover shoulder stretch. Stand up with your feet shoulder-width apart.
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Lincoln, MA
Lifestyle
spring.org.uk

The Best Exercise To Reduce Blood Pressure

This fun exercise will lower blood pressure and arterial stiffness. Training and completing a marathon or a fun run will lower blood pressure, decease arterial stiffening, and reverse the aging of blood vessels, a study has found. First-time marathon runners, after training and completing the run, had a 4-year reduction...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Flex#Lower Body#Pierce House
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
E! News

Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain Due to "Binge Eating" in I Am Jazz First Look

Watch: Jazz Jennings Opens Up About Eating Disorder & Weight Gain. Jazz Jennings is letting fans in on her ongoing health journey with the new season of I Am Jazz. TLC released the first look at the unscripted series' forthcoming seventh season on Monday, Nov. 1, including footage of the 21-year-old reality star candidly discussing her recent struggles with binge eating. At the start of the promo, Jazz recalled her life's ups and downs since her acceptance to Harvard University.
NBA
Health

4 Foods That Cause Constipation, According to Experts

Unless you've been blessed with a perfectly regular digestive system regardless of what you eat, you probably know that what goes into your body has a huge impact on what comes out of it—and that it could exacerbate constipation. But before you start limiting your diet to water and prunes,...
HEALTH
Inverse

Does your back hurt? How one surprising lifestyle tweak can reduce pain

After many months in lockdown, a lot of us are finding that we’re experiencing back pain that we hadn’t been bothered by before. There could be many reasons for this, including increased stress during the past year, moving less and spending more time sitting in one position. But while you...
FITNESS
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog suddenly bit his owner and it saved their entire family

Here's yet another example of a dog doing something incredible in the face of danger. Meet Patch!. Patch lives in a home with husband and wife Richard and Nola Davis along with their two young children. Thanks to this heroic pup, the family escaped a terrible fate that would have seen their lives tragically cut short.
PETS
Food Network

Is Salt Good or Bad for You?

Recently, the Food and Drug Administration announced sweeping new guidelines for restaurants and food manufacturers to decrease sodium content in foods. On the flip side, experts warn that some of us might not be getting enough iodine from table salt. So should we pick up the salt shaker, or put it down? And maybe more importantly, if we do shake, which salt is best?
FOOD SAFETY
Indy100

Kids are needing skin grafts after attempting Squid Game’s honeycomb challenge

Teenagers in Australia and the UK have had to seek hospital treatment, with some receiving skin grafts, after being scalded while attempting to make the honeycomb candy from Squid Game.Sydney-based Aiden Higgie, 14, suffered third-degree burns to his leg after a cup holding molten sugar and baking soda exploded in his microwave.The recipe the boy tried consisted of water, bicarb soda, and sugar. He placed the mixture in a plastic cup before microwaving it.The candy features in episode three of Squid Game, when the contestants have to carve a shape out of a piece of honeycomb candy. If they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
spring.org.uk

A Mental Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

People with vitamin B12 deficiency were three times more likely to be suffering this problem. Feeling depressed can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, a study finds. People with a vitamin B12 deficiency are three times more likely to be experiencing ‘melancholic’ depression. Melancholic depression mostly involves depressed mood.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy