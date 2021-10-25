Stretch and Flex at Pierce House with Terri

Teenagers in Australia and the UK have had to seek hospital treatment, with some receiving skin grafts, after being scalded while attempting to make the honeycomb candy from Squid Game.Sydney-based Aiden Higgie, 14, suffered third-degree burns to his leg after a cup holding molten sugar and baking soda exploded in his microwave.The recipe the boy tried consisted of water, bicarb soda, and sugar. He placed the mixture in a plastic cup before microwaving it.The candy features in episode three of Squid Game, when the contestants have to carve a shape out of a piece of honeycomb candy. If they...
