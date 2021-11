Considering Fowler has been out of practice all week, this shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, but he will not play this Sunday against the Dolphins because of a knee injury. After a miserable first season in Atlanta, Fowler has responded well in his second year with the Falcons. He already has two sacks and two forced fumbles on the season, with one each coming against the Bucs and Giants. Fowler also picked up a couple of tackles for loss against the Washington Football Team. He’s still not a top-tier pass rusher by any means, but he’s certainly the best the Falcons have, so he will be nearly missed against the Dolphins. Hopefully, the rest of the defensive line can step up because this is definitely a winnable game, which would put the Falcons back at .500 on the season.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO