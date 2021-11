Numerous members of the Top Gear team have owned one of these. Bring it up at your peril though, lest they go misty-eyed and you lose the next hour of your life to tales of ‘balletic handling’ and ‘superb gearchanges’. But yeah, the Puma does both of those things, and it’s arguably even more fun than the Racing Puma special spun from it (and now worth 15 times as much cash). Beware rust, especially around the rear arches. Or worry little about such things, buy a Puma on its last legs, and simply have a ball until it’s no longer roadworthy.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO