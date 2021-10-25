CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Alive Photos: Saint Adalbert Basilica

By Christopher Byrd
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaint Adalbert Baslica is having it’s annual Mass of Remembrance on November 6. On Sunday,...

Times News

Faith Alive congregation recognizes pastor

This is the time that we share how much we love our pastor and his family. Speaking for the congregation of Faith Alive Church, let me share our love for Pastor Rob Timlin and his family. His wife, Debbie, is a physical therapist. They have two sons, Ryan, a substitute...
RELIGION
Thank a saint

Halloween is upon us again. Celebrations likely are going to be a bit more public this year. Neighborhoods and stores are expecting more door-to-door visitors than last year. We have made a once-somber holiday, Halloween, a more upbeat and fun time than it was originally. Its original full name is “All Hallow’s Eve,” which simply meant that it was the night before the commemoration of a Christian holiday: All Saints’ Day.
FESTIVAL
For All the Saints

All Saints’ Day is approaching, and it has me thinking about the saints whose examples have meant so much to me on my journey of faith. There’s Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who was the subject of my Ph.D. research at the University of Cambridge. Bonhoeffer’s courage and public witness against the horrors of Nazi Germany cost him his life.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Communion of Saints

(Heb 12:1-2) The merciful love of God and his saints. The communion of saints is a teaching of the Catholic faith that we profess in every recitation of the Creed at Mass. Pope St. Paul VI describes the dogma well in his 1968 “Credo of the People of God”: “We believe in the communion of all the faithful of Christ, those who are pilgrims on earth, the dead who are attaining their purification and the blessed in heaven, all together forming one church; and we believe that in this communion the merciful love of God and his saints is ever listening to our prayers.”
RELIGION
Reflections: Great Church Fights

Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column By Michael J. Brooks He became a good friend after a mutual friend introduced us. Once, he told me his greatest struggle as a pastor. “Every three or four years, the deacons come by and say, ‘The church isn’t growing. We think you should go,'” he said. “How […]
ALABASTER, AL
Study finds LDS members' faith helped them weather pandemic

A new national survey from the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) in Washington, D.C. about what Americans value in their communities found that Mormons fared better than most other church members during the pandemic, as they reported the strongest levels of attachment to their communities.
RELIGION
Can a Dying Love Be Reignited?

Most couples don't seek help until their relationship problems have become deeply entrenched. Those questioning whether it's worth making an effort to heal a broken relationship may benefit from exploring a few key variables. Asking honest, probing questions and making a structured commitment can help couples recover their lost intimacy.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Queen Elizabeth Releases a Rare Personal Statement & Signs It ‘Elizabeth R’

Queen Elizabeth is sending an important message to Antigua and Barbuda in honor of a very special milestone. On Monday, the 95-year-old monarch shared a statement to Sir Rodney Williams, governor-general of the country, on the 40th anniversary of its independence. The message, which was posted on Instagram, read, “It...
WORLD
