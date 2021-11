Unexpected star McKayla Adkins, 21, is pregnant. In a recent Instagram post, the former TLC star reveals the gender and due date. Keep reading to find out about this and more. Unexpected fans may remember that McKayla Adkins had a shotgun wedding this past May. A few weeks before the wedding, the former TLC star takes to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she was five weeks pregnant with her third child. Later, she McKayla lets fans know that the baby was planned with her fiancé. McKayla has a son and a daughter with her ex, Caelan Morrison. Sadly, McKayla later shares that she suffered a miscarriage.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO